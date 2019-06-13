Galway and Roscommon both make changes for Connacht final showdown in Salthill
Both Galway and Roscommon have made changes to their side ahead of their clash in the Connacht final this Sunday in Salthill.
Anthony Cunningham has brought in three new faces to the side who started against Mayo in a memorable semi-final victory, with captain Enda Smith the most notable inclusion at corner forward ahead of Andrew Glennon. Diarmuid Murtagh is named in the other corner, coming in for the injured Ultan Harney.
The final change is in the half-forward line, where the experienced Conor Devaney comes in for Hubert Darcy.
For Galway, Kevin Walsh has opted for just one change to the team that eased past Silgo in their final four encounter.
Kieran Molloy is injured so Gary O'Donnell is named at wing back. Walsh has been boosted by the return to the bench of Paul Conroy, Adrian Varley, Ciarán Duggan and Declan Kyne.
The game throws in at 16.00 this Sunday in Salthill/
Roscommon
1. Darren O’Malley
2. David Murray
3. Sean Mullooly
4. Conor Daly
5. Niall Daly
6. Conor Hussey
7. Ronan Daly
8. Tadgh O’Rourke
9. Shane Killoran
10. Conor Devaney
11. Cathal Cregg
12. Niall Kilroy
13. Diarmuid Murtagh
14. Conor Cox
15. Enda Smith
Galway
1. Bernard Power
2. Eoghan Kerin
3. Sean Andy O' Ceallaigh
4. Liam Silke
5. Gary O’Donnell
6. Gareth Bradshaw
7. John Daly
8. Tom Flynn
9. Fiontan O Curroin
10. Shane Walsh
11. Michael Daly
12. Johnny Heaney
13. Antaine Ó Laoi
14. Ian Burke
15. Danny Cummins.
