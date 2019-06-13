Both Galway and Roscommon have made changes to their side ahead of their clash in the Connacht final this Sunday in Salthill.

Both Galway and Roscommon have made changes to their side ahead of their clash in the Connacht final this Sunday in Salthill.

Galway and Roscommon both make changes for Connacht final showdown in Salthill

Anthony Cunningham has brought in three new faces to the side who started against Mayo in a memorable semi-final victory, with captain Enda Smith the most notable inclusion at corner forward ahead of Andrew Glennon. Diarmuid Murtagh is named in the other corner, coming in for the injured Ultan Harney.

The final change is in the half-forward line, where the experienced Conor Devaney comes in for Hubert Darcy.

For Galway, Kevin Walsh has opted for just one change to the team that eased past Silgo in their final four encounter.

Kieran Molloy is injured so Gary O'Donnell is named at wing back. Walsh has been boosted by the return to the bench of Paul Conroy, Adrian Varley, Ciarán Duggan and Declan Kyne.

The game throws in at 16.00 this Sunday in Salthill/

Roscommon

1. Darren O’Malley

GAA Newsletter

2. David Murray

3. Sean Mullooly

4. Conor Daly

5. Niall Daly

6. Conor Hussey

7. Ronan Daly

8. Tadgh O’Rourke

9. Shane Killoran

10. Conor Devaney

11. Cathal Cregg

12. Niall Kilroy

13. Diarmuid Murtagh

14. Conor Cox

15. Enda Smith

Galway

1. Bernard Power

2. Eoghan Kerin

3. Sean Andy O' Ceallaigh

4. Liam Silke

5. Gary O’Donnell

6. Gareth Bradshaw

7. John Daly

8. Tom Flynn

9. Fiontan O Curroin

10. Shane Walsh

11. Michael Daly

12. Johnny Heaney

13. Antaine Ó Laoi

14. Ian Burke

15. Danny Cummins.

Online Editors