Galway and Mayo drawn together for All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final

Mayo's Tommy Conroy celebrates with teammate Ryan O'Donoghue after scoring his side's first goal against Cork in Limerick yesterday. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Galway and Mayo will clash in a mouthwatering tie this weekend that will see the end of one side’s All-Ireland quest.

The draw for this morning’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final pitted the Connacht giants against each other, in what is a repeat of this year’s Division One league final which Mayo won on a 0-14 to 0-11 scoreline.

Galway will have home advantage as they finished second in their group but have an injury concern surrounding captain Seán Kelly who looked like he picked up a leg injury in the defeat to Armagh.

Mayo were also disappointed after coughing up a winning position against Cork in Limerick.

There’s another derby clash after Donegal were drawn to face Tyrone while Cork take on Roscommon.

The final pairing sees Kildare take on Monaghan with the Lilies expected to nominate a home venue with St Conleth’s Park out of action due to redevelopment.

There was also intrigue in the Tailteann Cup semi-final draw where Antrim were drawn against their manager Andy McEntee's home county Meath.

McEntee took charge of the Royals for six seasons up to last year but will face Colm O’Rourke’s men in Croke Park on Sunday where Down will also face Laois.

The GAA’s CCCC will confirm fixture details for all fixtures later today.

All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals (first named teams at home)

Kildare v Monaghan

Cork v Roscommon

Donegal v Tyrone

Galway v Mayo

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Down v Laois

Meath v Antrim