Gallery: Heartwarming moment as Nicky Byrne celebrates with son Rocco after Cumann na mBunscol win in Croke Park
Independent.ie
It was a happy day in Croke Park for Westlife's Nicky Byrne and his family as son Rocco was part of the victorious St. Oliver Plunkett NS, Malahide team on day two of the Cumann na mBunscol finals in Croke Park.
Byrne and his wife Georgina looked on with family and friends as Rocco and his team-mates prevailed against Scoil San Treasa of Mount Merrion at GAA HQ. Byrne, who has recently announced an upcoming Westlife reunion, was also on hand to present medals to the two teams after the final whistle.
The 2FM DJ proudly embraced his son after the game, which made for some heartwarming photos.