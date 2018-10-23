Gallery: Heartwarming moment as Nicky Byrne celebrates with son Rocco after Cumann na mBunscol win in Croke Park

It was a happy day in Croke Park for Westlife's Nicky Byrne and his family as son Rocco was part of the victorious St. Oliver Plunkett NS, Malahide team on day two of the Cumann na mBunscol finals in Croke Park.

It was a happy day in Croke Park for Westlife's Nicky Byrne and his family as son Rocco was part of the victorious St. Oliver Plunkett NS, Malahide team on day two of the Cumann na mBunscol finals in Croke Park.

Byrne and his wife Georgina looked on with family and friends as Rocco and his team-mates prevailed against Scoil San Treasa of Mount Merrion at GAA HQ. Byrne, who has recently announced an upcoming Westlife reunion, was also on hand to present medals to the two teams after the final whistle.

The 2FM DJ proudly embraced his son after the game, which made for some heartwarming photos.

23 October 2018; Westlife member Nicky Byrne with his son Rocco Byrne from St. Oliver Plunkett NS, Malahide, Co Dublin, during day 2 of the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Finals at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile 23 October 2018; Rocco Byrne and Jack Robinson from St. Oliver Plunkett NS, Malahide, Co Dublin, during day 2 of the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Finals at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile 23 October 2018; Westlife member Nicky Byrne, his wife Georgina and Miriam Ahern watch the match between St Oliver Plunkett NS, Malahide and Scoil San Treasa, Mount Merrion during day 2 of the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Finals at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile 23 October 2018; Rocco Byrne from St. Oliver Plunkett NS, Malahide, Co Dublin, in action against Hugh McDonnell from Scoil San Treasa, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin, during day 2 of the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Finals at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile 23 October 2018; Robbie Murray from Scoil San Treasa, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin, is presented with his runners-up medal by Westlife member Nicky Byrne during day 2 of the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Finals at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Online Editors