GALLERY: Dublin's five-in-a-row heroes and three-in-a-row women's team given rapturous homecoming

Dublin's men's and women's senior footballers took to the stage in Merrion Square to parade their trophy haul in front of thousands of adoring supporters.

Dublin's men's and women's senior footballers took to the stage in Merrion Square to parade their trophy haul in front of thousands of adoring supporters.

Jim Gavin's men's team claimed a historic five-in-a-row of All-Ireland SFC titles by beating Kerry in the final replay two weeks ago.

A day after that feat, also at Croke Park, Mick Bohan's women's team won their third All-Ireland trophy in succession after overcoming Galway.

Thousands of Sky Blues fans took to the streets of the capital to heap praise on a stellar year for Gaelic football in Dublin.

29 September 2019; Dublin manager Jim Gavin waves to supporters during the Dublin Senior Football teams homecoming at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile 29 September 2019; Michael Darragh Macauley celebrates with the Sam Maguire Cup during the Dublin Senior Football teams homecoming at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile 29 September 2019; Ciarán Kilkenny during the Dublin Senior Football teams homecoming with the Sam Maguire Cup at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile 29 September 2019; Michael Darragh MacAuley gets off the bus with the Sam Maguire Cup during the Dublin Senior Football teams homecoming at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile 29 September 2019; Dublin footballer Kevin McManamon sings on stage during the Dublin Senior Football teams homecoming at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile 29 September 2019; Dublin footballer Carla Rowe is interviewed by MC Marty Morrissey during the Dublin Senior Football teams homecoming at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile 29 September 2019; Dublin players, from left, Sinéad Goldrick, Ciara Trant and Sinéad Aherne during the Dublin Senior Football teams homecoming at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile 29 September 2019; MC Marty Morrissey with Dublin players, from right, Sinéad Aherne, Ciara Trant and Sinéad Goldrick during the Dublin Senior Football teams homecoming at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile 29 September 2019; Dublin footballers Noëlle Healy and Niamh Collins during the Dublin Senior Football teams homecoming at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile 29 September 2019; Former Dublin footballers, from left, Tommy Drumm, Charlie Redmond, Kieran Duff, Mickey Whelan and MC Marty Morrissey during the Dublin Senior Football teams homecoming at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile 29/9/2019, Dublin supporters at the homecoming for the winning All Ireland Ladies and Mens teams at Merrion square, Dublin. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM 29 September 2019; The Dublin ladies football team celebrate on stage during the Dublin Senior Football teams homecoming with the Sam Maguire Cup at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile 29 September 2019; Dublin players and supporters with the Brendan Martin Cup during the Dublin Senior Football teams homecoming at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile 29 September 2019; Dublin supporter Hannah O'Brien, age 5, during the Dublin Senior Football teams homecoming with the Sam Maguire Cup at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile 29 September 2019; Dublin supporters in attendance during the Dublin Senior Football teams homecoming with the Sam Maguire Cup at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile 29 September 2019; A general view of the crowd in attendance at the Dublin Senior Football teams homecoming with the Sam Maguire at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile 29 September 2019; 6 year old Dublin supporter Aurelia Cadogan from Crumlin, Dublin, in attendance at the Dublin Senior Football teams homecoming with the Sam Maguire at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile 29 September 2019; Dublin numberplates during the Dublin Senior Football teams homecoming at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile 29/9/2019, Dublin supporters the homecoming for the winning All Ireland Ladies and Mens teams at Merrion square, Dublin. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM 29 September 2019; Derek Warfield of The Wolfe Tones performing during the Dublin Senior Football teams homecoming at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile 29 September 2019; Paddy Andrews of Dublin comes off the bus during the Dublin Senior Football teams homecoming at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors