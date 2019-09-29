-
GALLERY: Dublin's five-in-a-row heroes and three-in-a-row women's team given rapturous homecoming
Dublin's men's and women's senior footballers took to the stage in Merrion Square to parade their trophy haul in front of thousands of adoring supporters.
Jim Gavin's men's team claimed a historic five-in-a-row of All-Ireland SFC titles by beating Kerry in the final replay two weeks ago.
A day after that feat, also at Croke Park, Mick Bohan's women's team won their third All-Ireland trophy in succession after overcoming Galway.
Thousands of Sky Blues fans took to the streets of the capital to heap praise on a stellar year for Gaelic football in Dublin.
