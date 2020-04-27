Gaelic football's one-hit wonders and why these teams couldn't repeat their Sam Maguire glory

They are the 'one-hit wonders' – those All-Ireland-winning teams whose players do have one treasured Celtic Cross but whom Gaelic football lovers believe could have, should have, ought to have, won more than one.

It's better to be in this club than with the Galway footballers of the early 1970s or the Mayo lads of the past decade – sides that repeatedly reached the All-Ireland Final but could not win it at all.

The Maroons had the misfortune of losing deciders to Offaly, Cork and Dublin; Mayo failed on the big day against Donegal and, of course, to Dublin over and over again .

Of our one-hit wonders there is a recurring theme – though not exclusively so.

It is that of a team having the misfortune to run into one of the greatest teams of all time – or in the case of Cork, champions in 1973, running into two of them!

Expand Close Seamus Darby’s goal for Offaly in the 1982 All-Ireland SFC final derailed Kerry’s five in-a-row ambitions. Photo: Colman Doyle SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Some teams of the last 50 years that you might think are worthy of inclusion – Dublin in 1983, Donegal in 1992 and Derry 1993 – don’t make the cut.

Why? Well, that Dublin side relied heavily in 1983 on the skills and class of Tommy Drumm, Brian Mullins and Anton O’Toole (inset) – all of whom were multiple medallists from the 1970s.

And as for Donegal and Derry, well those players never actually came close to winning another All-Ireland. They had that one glorious year and it never really happened for them again.

All of our selected teams are entitled to wonder if just a kick of a ball here and there, or a refereeing call going a different way, might not have seen them win another All-Ireland crown.

Here are our six chosen sides that won a single Sam Maguire, but who might so easily have been multiple champions.

Cork - winners 1973

To me, they are the unluckiest of our chosen sextet. How many teams get to find their road to glory blocked by two of the finest teams there have ever been?

Cork won the 1973 Sam with a great team, laced with youth, experience and bags of skill and power. They beat Kerry in the Munster final that year, put five goals past Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final and scored 3-17 in beating Galway in the final.

In Killarney the following summer, they beat Kerry easily in the Munster final. Why wouldn’t they? Billy Morgan was in goal, Humphrey Kelleher (inset) was at full-back and Kevin Jer O’Sullivan was a great wing-back. Denis Long was a classic midfielder and Declan Barron a brilliant centre-forward.

And they had four players who were top-notch hurlers too – Brian Murphy, Denis Coughlan, Ray Cummins and a 20-year-old by the name of Jimmy Barry-Murphy. Multiple glory days surely lay ahead.

It’s hard to believe it now, but in the build-up to the All-Ireland semi-final of 1974, Cork were the hottest of favourites to beat Dublin. But goals from Jimmy Keaveney and the late, great, Anton O’Toole saw the Dubs home.

In 1975, Cork ran into a young Kerry team in the Munster final and were well beaten. The rest is history.

All those dual players began to concentrate on the hurling, one or two of the older players retired and suddenly Cork football was in the wilderness, a wilderness that would last for a long time.

The Rebels would not win another Munster football crown until 1983, nor another All-Ireland until 1989.

Offaly - winners 1982

It almost seems a bit cruel putting Offaly in here. After all, this win was the only All-Ireland between 1974 and 1986 not claimed by Dublin or Kerry.

On their way to winning this title, Offaly would beat Dublin in the Leinster final. Okay, this was not quite the Dubs side of the ’70s, but it was a good enough team to play in the subsequent All-Ireland finals of 1983, ’84 and ’85.

And, of course, in the 1982 final, Offaly would beat Kerry in one of the most famous games – with one of the most famous finishes – ever played.

Expand Close Offaly manager Eugene McGee is pictured ahead of the 1982 All-Ireland final SPORTSFILE / Facebook

This Offaly team came up the hard way, step by step, under the great Eugene McGee.

They lost the 1978 Leinster semi-final to Dublin with John McCarthy scoring the winning goal in Portlaoise, even though dazed after colliding with a post.

A year later Bernard Brogan Snr got a late goal to win the Leinster final for Dublin after Keaveney had been sent off.

Finally, Offaly got past Dublin in 1980, only to lose the All-Ireland semi-final to Kerry, even though Matt Connor scored 2-9 that day.

In the 1981 final, Offaly hung in there with four-in-a-row-seeking Kerry until a Jack O’Shea goal settled the contest. But they would have their day a year later.

Offaly’s cause back then was helped by having a genius at either end of the pitch. There was Martin Furlong in goal, one of the greatest of all Gaelic football No 1s, while Matt Connor was just a brilliant player, one of the finest forwards there’s ever been.

In between Martin and Matt, there were lots of brothers – Connors, O’Connors, Fitzgeralds and Lowrys. And there were Darbys, too. Stephen played a fair bit in those years, but Séamus will never, ever, be forgotten.

Dublin - winners 1995

The win in the 1995 final was the end of the line for this Dublin team. Not even the arrival of Ciarán Whelan (right) on the scene a year later could stop Meath from beating the Dubs in the Leinster final.

In the winning summer, Jason ‘Jayo’ Sherlock had come along and been the ‘X-Factor’ for the capital’s footballers as they finally got over the finish line.

But the journey had begun for most of the players in 1989, a year Dublin had Cork on the run in the All-Ireland semi-final – only to lose after Keith Barr was sent off and the Dubs conceded two penalties.

Expand Close Dessie Farrell on the charge during the 1995 All-Ireland final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

In 1991, there was the memorable four-match saga with Meath.

Dublin lost in the end, but three of their team won All-Stars that year – Mick Deegan, Tommy Carr and Barr – the only time a county knocked out in the opening round has won three of the precious gongs.

In 1992, shades of 1989, Dublin blitzed Donegal in the All-Ireland final early on.

Had Charlie Redmond goaled from a first-half penalty, Donegal’s challenge might have crumbled there and then. But Donegal took heart from the escape and forged on for a famous first Sam Maguire win.

A year on, Dublin’s challenge ended at the semi-final stage, Johnny McGurk’s late point settling a classic clash with Derry.

And so the heartbreak poured on. It poured rain in Croke Park on All-Ireland final day in 1994. Another Charlie miss from the penalty spot saw Down win by two points. No wonder there is that photo of Jim Gavin on his knees at the final whistle in 1995.

Armagh - winners 2002

I rate these proud Armagh warriors as the best of our one-hit wonders. From 1999 to 2005, with just one off-year in 2001, they always challenged for the All-Ireland title.

What players they had. Francie Bellew and Kieran McGeeney minded the house, Paul McGrane was a wonderful midfielder – strong, athletic, powerful and skilful.

In attack, Armagh had the class of Stevie McDonnell, Oisín McConville and Diarmuid Marsden. But they did not win the national titles they should have.

Expand Close Enda McNulty lifts Sam Maguire with Armagh team-mate Francie Bellew in 2002. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

In 1999, the Orchard County had Meath on the rack for three quarters of the All-Ireland semi-final, only for the Royals to do what the Royals always did then – come back and win.

A year later it was even worse. Armagh led Kerry by a point with three minutes of injury time played in the semi-final and they had the ball in their hands.

They had three options, hold the ball, get an insurance point or kick the ball wide and the ref would surely have blown up.

Instead they went for the insurance point and dropped it short. Kerry goalkeeper Declan O’Keeffe moved the ball up the pitch quickly and the Kingdom got an equalising point. And yes, of course, Kerry won the replay.

In 2003, only Tyrone’s Conor Gormley, with his famous block-down of a McDonnell shot, stood between Armagh and retaining the title.

Eleven months later, over-confidence caught them when paired with a resurgent Fermanagh in the

quarter-final.

Then Tyrone beat Armagh in an epic semi-final in 2005, losing by a point after Armagh boss Joe Kernan had taken McGeeney, their defensive leader, off the pitch with seven minutes left.

It was the last time this team came close, but then they had been so close to another All-Ireland so many times.





Cork - winners 2010

Rather like Dublin in 1995, this Cork team won its All-Ireland after suffering – the footballing Rebels lost the All-Ireland Finals of 2007 and 2009 to Kerry.

Yes, their strengths were in defence, Graham Canty, Noel O’Leary, Michael Shields and Eoin Cadogan were formidable foes to get around and any two of Nicholas Murphy, Alan O’Connor and Aidan Walsh were a serious midfield combination.

Expand Close Cork's Daniel Goulding lifts the Sam Maguire Cup back in 2010 / Facebook

The attack, despite the lack of recognition in 2010, had Paddy Kelly, Paul Kerrigan, Pearse O’Neill and Ciarán Sheehan, the latter now back in Ireland after a stint in Aussie Rules.

But Kerry were not for budging in those two lost deciders. Cork can have no complaints about the first of them – Kerry cantered home by 10 points.

However, in 2009, when the Kingdom triumphed by four, there was a whiff of sulphur about it.

As the ball was being thrown in, Kerry’s Tadhg Kennelly, home on a year’s furlough from Aussie Rules, barged into Murphy leaving him in need of prolonged treatment on the pitch, after which the big Carrigaline man was not at his best all afternoon.

To this day, Cork fans remember it well – as well as remembering a team that could have, maybe should have, won more than one All-Ireland.

Donegal - winners 2012

It's hard to believe, but if Donegal do win a third All-Ireland title any time soon, there will only be four survivors of the 2012 triumph – Paddy McBrearty, Neil McGee, Paddy McGrath and the peerless Michael Murphy.

Great players from eight years ago – Karl Lacey, Frank McGlynn, Neil Gallagher, Rory Kavanagh, Mark McHugh and Colm McFadden – are no longer part of the group as a new team forms. But it wasn’t just about 2012 – that fine Donegal team could easily have won the titles of 2011 and 2014 too.

When people talk about the 2011 semi-final against Dublin, all they usually remember are Donegal’s defensive tactics and the final scoreline of 0-8 to 0-6.

Expand Close Eamon McGee, Donegal, celebrates with the Sam Maguire Cup in 2012 SPORTSFILE / Facebook

What is rarely recalled is that 10 minutes into the second half McFadden surged through the Dubs’ defence and had a one-on-one with Stephen Cluxton.

He got the ball past the Dublin goalkeeper alright, but put his shot over the crossbar instead of under it. A goal then could well have broken a Dublin team straining to get into its first

All-Ireland final since 1995.

In 2013, Mayo got revenge for the previous year’s final defeat to Donegal, with a comprehensive win in the semi-final. But Donegal came back in 2014 and this time they got it spot on against Dublin for a semi-final win that is still treasured in Tír Chonaill.

Perhaps, it was the emotion of that great victory that got to the Donegal players, but they didn’t play anywhere near as well in the final against Kerry.

Paul Geaney scored a first-minute goal for the Kingdom and Kerry got a soft second one when Donegal goalkeeper Paul Durcan kicked the ball straight to Kieran Donaghy – yet Donegal only lost by three points.

This loss to the Kingdom still rankles to this day in Donegal.