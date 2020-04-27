| 9.1°C Dublin

Gaelic football's one-hit wonders and why these teams couldn't repeat their Sam Maguire glory

(Clockwise from top left) Offaly celebrated Sam Maguire glory in 1982, Armagh in 2002, and Dublin captain John O&#039;Leary lifts the trophy back in 1995 Expand

John Brennan

They are the 'one-hit wonders' – those All-Ireland-winning teams whose players do have one treasured Celtic Cross but whom Gaelic football lovers believe could have, should have, ought to have, won more than one.

It's better to be in this club than with the Galway footballers of the early 1970s or the Mayo lads of the past decade – sides that repeatedly reached the All-Ireland Final but could not win it at all.

The Maroons had the misfortune of losing deciders to Offaly, Cork and Dublin; Mayo failed on the big day against Donegal and, of course, to Dublin over and over again .