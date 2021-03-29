| 13°C Dublin

Gaelic football’s evolution: Has the game improved?

An analysis of the 1981 and 2020 All-Ireland finals show just how football has changed. Players are stronger, faster and fitter. But is the game better?

Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke takes a kick-out in last December's All-Ireland SFC final defeat to Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke takes a kick-out in last December's All-Ireland SFC final defeat to Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

With the dearth of live sport in the last 12 months, we’ve all been forced down the rabbit hole of nostalgia. And apart from a trip down memory lane, the grainy footage of old games remind us that Gaelic football is not what it was.

But just how much has it changed? In an attempt to grasp the evolution of Gaelic football in the last 40 years, analyst Diarmuid Whelan, in conjunction with Deely Sport Science, went through the footage of two high profile games; the 1981 final when Kerry completed their four in-a-row and were in the midst of winning seven All-Irelands in nine seasons and the 2020 decider when Dublin underlined their status as the most dominant team the game has ever seen with their sixth All-Ireland in-a-row.

Those games represent just a snapshot in time but the results are along expected lines. The numbers show that possession is more highly valued, kick-outs are more nuanced and shot selection is king. The rules remain almost the same but the game is very different.

