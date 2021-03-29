Gaelic football’s evolution: Has the game improved?

With the dearth of live sport in the last 12 months, we’ve all been forced down the rabbit hole of nostalgia. And apart from a trip down memory lane, the grainy footage of old games remind us that Gaelic football is not what it was.

But just how much has it changed? In an attempt to grasp the evolution of Gaelic football in the last 40 years, analyst Diarmuid Whelan, in conjunction with Deely Sport Science, went through the footage of two high profile games; the 1981 final when Kerry completed their four in-a-row and were in the midst of winning seven All-Irelands in nine seasons and the 2020 decider when Dublin underlined their status as the most dominant team the game has ever seen with their sixth All-Ireland in-a-row.

Those games represent just a snapshot in time but the results are along expected lines. The numbers show that possession is more highly valued, kick-outs are more nuanced and shot selection is king. The rules remain almost the same but the game is very different.

Kevin McStay made his debut for Mayo in 1983, in the midst of that great Kerry team’s run. And he managed Roscommon against the Dublin juggernaut during his three years in charge of Roscommon up to 2018. In that time, football has seen an arms race across the board in terms of preparation, analysis and almost every other area.

“I was trying to establish context in my mind to when we were playing and you’ll find this amazing but we never discussed tactics,” McStay said of his playing career. “There was very little in the way of tactics discussed. And I’m talking about eight or nine years (after 1981).

“The ’89 final that I played in – and maybe I’m wrong – but I can’t remember a single tactic other than don’t foul because Larry Tompkins is such a good free taker. And that’s not really a tactic at all, it’s a policy statement. Back then the big thing was the match-ups, and they weren’t even that sophisticated.”

By the time McStay’s Roscommon were operating in football’s upper echelons, the game had changed dramatically. The 1981 final shows an eye-watering 123 turnovers, a figure that dropped to just 36 when Dublin beat Mayo last December. Possession is at least nine-10ths of the law and that starting point for any team looking to compete.

“This was a constant fight in my time with an emerging young team to try and mind the ball better. And, of course, that’s a function of the pressure that the Mayos and Kerrys and Dublins can bring upon you in the tackle and how they mark space and kick-outs and coax you into putting a ball where they want you to. There is huge pressure in that.

“We had one great result in our time in the league, we beat Kerry in Killarney on a really wet day, a huge win for Roscommon, the only time we ever beat Kerry on Kerry soil. And we were really thrilled with ourselves, it was a feather in the cap no doubt about that.

“We were on the bus going home and one or two of the stats lads were in the back trying to get things lined up and I remember one lad came down to us saying ‘you’re not going to believe the turnover number today’.

“Our target would have been 25, it was a wet day so you could probably go to 30. We were up at 43 which in the modern game you just cannot win the game at that number but somehow we did. And that’s something I always look for when I’m doing a match, what is the turnover number. And it’s amazing to think in 40 years each team is around the 20 mark and in ’81 there was 123.

“When you look at foot pass numbers you can see there’s more room for error. And remember those foot passes in ’81 were horrible foot passes. With the fair trades act you’re pushing it to say it’s foot passing.”

McStay sees many of the changes in the game as a result of the increased skill levels across the board.

“I’d make this point and it’s an important one. The skill levels have dramatically increased and turnovers are a function of skill as well. The less-skilled teams their first touch isn’t as good, their foot passing isn’t as good etc – and that leads to turnovers, the ability to mind the ball in the tackle isn’t as good so the turnover rate is monstrous. And you look back on it now and you say ‘oh my god’.”

“Like the skill level in 2020 compared to my time, there is no comparison. Even though there’s always a few, Jack O’Shea, Matt Connor, they are the equal of anything that is out there today. But you wouldn’t have much business playing in the 2020 final if you hadn’t mastered the skills of the game. But you could have played in the ’89 final.”

It’s difficult to find a single point that set football on the road to its evolution but there were always indicators it was changing. The Armagh team of 2002 are often credited with bringing physical preparedness to a new level while, in terms of analysis, McStay recalls being in charge of the Mayo U-21s in the late ’90s and having metrics dedicated to each sub that was introduced to measure their impact on the game.

But otherwise, it was a gradual move towards the game we have today. Our analysis shows that an emphasis on keeping the ball is the main trend, something that extends through to several facets of the game including kick-outs.

In the 1981 final, the ball landed an average of 70 metres from the end line versus an average of around 50 metres in the 2020 final. That difference is even more stark when you consider that some kick-outs in ’81 were taken from the edge of the small square. It’s no surprise either that there’s a marked difference in retention figures which rose from 58pc to 75pc.

The scores per possession shot up from 0.13 in 1981 to 0.45 last December, another indicator as to how the ball is minded and when shots are only taken when in the best possible position.

“Shot-selection in the modern game is key. You cannot be shooting from the corner flag and indulging yourself like we used to do back in our time. Possession wasn’t valued. In our case we had Willie Joe and TJ Kilgallon and Liam MacHale. And teams don’t hide the ball they had to kick it out to us. And we’d win seven or eight of them out of 10 so that value wasn’t put on the ball as much as it should have been. But you look at the Dublin team now, their focus when they are attacking is getting the ball into the ‘D’ area, can I get a shot off within an arc of 30 metres of the goal. They’ll rotate it, keep it out of corners but they’ll work the chance into a key scoring area. There’s a lot more thought going into it.”

The next logical question is where can football go from here. For McStay, there’s not much room for improvement left in terms of preparation. Amateur players, he believes, are close to their ceiling in that regard. Instead, he believes the next step in the evolution of the game is a change in rule to help return it to one of its roots.

“It’s more about what is the vision for the game? What is it we want for the game? We are caught in a moment where most people agree many of the games are just mundane really. Even the Donegal-Cavan Ulster final. It was a great result and brilliant occasion in terms of getting a winner against the head but large tranches of that game were over and back and over and back.”

Therein lies the difficult situation facing football. Players are more skilled, better trained, fitter and stronger, able to run faster and harder for longer. They make less mistakes and better decisions on the ball but despite all that those advancements McStay believes football has suffered as a spectacle.

“Despite all the games we had over the last couple of years there’s only been a handful of really outstanding ones. There’s so many defensive games where it’s over and back and lateral and risk averse even in league matches now.

“I think the responsibility now lies with the legislators. How can you come up with a game that returns it to being predominately a spectacle? The amount of man-on-man contests has reduced dramatically.

“The aerial contests have been nearly removed completely. There’s a fair bit of cynicism. So just thinking about it now, Do we go to 13-a-side? Do the rules change? Do we go four points for a goal?

“The only problem left in our game is the spectacle. And that’s where all our concentration has to go in the next evolution. The game, even though it has all these ingredients, the older game was more exciting. It just was.”