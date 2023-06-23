Gaelic football team news – Seán Kelly and Damien Comer in for Galway while Cillian O’Connor named on Mayo bench

Conor Loftus of Mayo in action against Damien Comer and Matthew Tierney of Galway. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Pádraic Joyce has assuaged Galway’s worst fears – or alternatively kept Mayo guessing – by including injury doubts Seán Kelly and Damien Comer in his team for Sunday’s season-defining battle on the western front.

There is also big news from the Mayo camp – not necessarily contained within Kevin McStay’s official starting 15 but in the subs, where Cillian O’Connor returns.

The championship’s all-time record scorer failed to make the match-day 26 last weekend, despite recovering from his recent hamstring injury, and O’Connor’s absence became an even bigger talking point as Mayo collapsed in the home straight against Cork, thereby falling from first to third in their group.

Defeats for both Connacht heavyweights have catapulted them into the preliminary quarter-finals and a do-or-die Pearse Stadium showdown.

Late changes cannot be ruled out by either team and, given the high stakes, cynics will argue that they are even guaranteed.

For now, however, Kelly and Comer are in for Galway while midfield powerhouse John Maher earns a starting recall, with Cillian McDaid reverting to wing-back.

Kelly, captain and inspiration at both ends of the pitch, hobbled off in the closing stages of last Sunday’s costly loss to Armagh with what appeared to be an ankle injury. He had already scored 1-1.

Comer had been named to start in Carrick-on-Shannon but was a late injury cry-off, as was wing-back regular Dylan McHugh. The All Star full-forward is once again named to start, with McHugh listed among the subs.

Billy Mannion and Cathal Sweeney, late call-ups against Armagh, drop to the bench to facilitate the return of Maher and Comer.

Mayo followed up with their team announcement this morning. On paper there is only one change, Sam Callinan replacing Donnacha McHugh at wing-back, but such was the overall poverty of their Gaelic Grounds display against Cork – especially in the last quarter – that nobody will be too surprised if further alterations materialise before throw-in.

Cork have also announced their team to face Roscommon, with John Cleary sticking by the team that started against Mayo and, for now at least, keeping impact sub hero Steven Sherlock on the bench.

Davy Burke has reacted to Roscommon’s deflating Kildare defeat by making one change for their trip to Leeside. Ciarán Lennon, introduced after just 23 minutes last weekend, is now named to start at corner-forward as Donie Smith drops back to the bench.

Kildare boss Glenn Ryan has also announced his team to face Monaghan, although most observers will raise a quizzical eyebrow at the supposed omission of Kevin Feely especially.

Feely proved the match-winner against Roscommon, landing 0-4 from placed balls, none better than his third and final ‘mark’ from a tight angle after a soaring catch in the dying seconds.

Essentially, Ryan has reprised last week’s official selection to face the Rossies – but on that occasion Ryan Houlihan, Feely and Daniel Flynn were all promoted before throw-in at the expense of Mick O’Grady, Aaron Masterson and Paddy Woodgate.

Team captain O’Grady had been ruled out through injury – but his direct replacement, Houlihan, later hobbled off with an apparent recurrence of hamstring trouble and now doesn’t make the match-day 26.

Asked last Sunday about his skipper’s chances of featuring this weekend, Ryan said: “It’s too early to say at this stage. We’ll be doing our best to get him right.”

Donegal have recalled Jason McGee to their starting team as they seek to continue their mid-summer transformation against arch-rivals Tyrone in Ballybofey tomorrow evening.

McGee missed last weekend’s impressive two-point win over Monaghan, a surprise result that guaranteed second place in All-Ireland SFC Group 4 and home venue for their preliminary quarter-final.

There is, of course, no guarantee that Donegal will start exactly according to today’s announcement: Paddy McBrearty was named to start at corner-forward last weekend but ultimately his place went to Odhran Doherty.

Now the musical chairs at No 13 continue with McGee, who usually operates around midfield, listed in the position. McBrearty, who has battled back from hamstring surgery, is named among the subs along with Doherty.

Darren McCurry has recovered from injury to take his place in Tyrone’s attack for tomorrow’s all-or-nothing derby date with Donegal.

The 2021 All Star was a late omission for last Sunday’s fraught deadlock with Westmeath, but joint-manager Feargal Logan later indicated that his injury wasn’t overly serious.

McCurry has duly been named in his customary No 13 jersey for the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final in Ballybofey, with Aidan Clarke reverting to the subs in the only change.

Tyrone have no shortage of high-profile options to promote from the bench – either before or during the game. Cathal McShane returns from injury to the match-day panel and he’ll be joined among the replacements by former Footballer of the Year Kieran McGeary, Frank Burns and Niall Sludden.

Meath boss Colm O’Rourke has announced a team showing two changes for Sunday’s Tailteann Cup semi-final against an Antrim side now managed by Andy McEntee.

Ronan Jones resumes his regular midfield spot where he is joined by Conor Gray. Meanwhile, having notched five points off the bench in their last two outings against Down and Wexford, Daithí McGowan earns a recall at wing-forward. Jack Flynn and Cathal Hickey, late starting additions last week, revert to the bench.

Fresh from shooting 0-6 from play against Wexford, James McEntee continues at centre-forward as he prepares to face his uncle, and former manager, who is now on the Antrim line after six years in charge of the Royals.

GALWAY (SFC v Mayo) – C Gleeson; J McGrath, S Kelly, J Glynn; C Hernon, J Daly, C McDaid; P Conroy, J Maher; M Tierney, P Cooke, J Heaney; I Burke, D Comer, S Walsh.

MAYO (SFC v Galway) – C Reape; J Coyne, D McBrien, P O’Hora; S Callinan, C Loftus, P Durcan; S Coen, M Ruane; D O’Connor, J Carney, J Flynn; A O’Shea, J Carr, R O’Donoghue.

CORK (SFC v Roscommon) – MA Martin; M Shanley, R Maguire, T Walsh; L Fahy, D O’Mahony, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; B O’Driscoll, R Deane, K O’Hanlon; S Powter, B Hurley, E McSweeney.

ROSCOMMON (SFC v Cork) – C Carroll; C Walsh, B Stack, D Murray; N Daly, C Daly, E McCormack; E Nolan, D Ruane; C Murtagh, E Smith, C McKeon; C Lennon, B O’Carroll, D Murtagh.

DONEGAL (SFC v Tyrone) – S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, C McColgan; C Ward, E Gallagher, S McMenamin; C McGonagle, H McFadden; D Ó Baoill, J Brennan, C Thompson; J McGee, O Gallen, C O’Donnell.

TYRONE (SFC v Donegal) – N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Quinn, M O’Neill, P Harte; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; C Meyler, J Oguz, R Canavan; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan.

KILDARE (SFC v Monaghan) – M Donnellan; M O’Grady, S Ryan, E Doyle; D Hyland, K Flynn, J Sargent; K O’Callaghan, A Masterson; P McDermott, B McCormack, A Beirne; N Flynn, D Kirwan, P Woodgate.

MEATH (SF Tailteann Cup v Antrim) – S Brennan; A O’Neill, R Ryan, H O’Higgins; D Keogan, P Harnan, S Coffey; R Jones, C Gray; D McGowan, J McEntee, J O’Connor; J Morris, M Costello, A Lynch.