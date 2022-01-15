Gaelic Football round-up: Derry see off Fermanagh to set up McKenna Cup semi-final with Donegal

Niall Toner of Derry in action against Garret Cavanagh of Fermanagh. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Derry will play Donegal in the semi-final of the Dr McKenna Cup on Tuesday night following a four-point win over Fermanagh in Roslea.

Rory Gallagher’s charges held the upper hand throughout the contest although Sean Quigley’s 61st minute goal did close the gap back to a point.

Derry though finished the stronger of the sides as they pulled away again to win by four.

Young attacker Matthew Downey was to the fore for the Oak Leaf side and he showed good accuracy from placed balls, landing three frees in the opening quarter while Ciaran McFaul was denied by the underside of the crossbar as the away side led 0-4 to 0-1 at the water-break.

Fermanagh did reply with points from Brandon Horan and Quigley but with Conor Doherty, Emmett Bradley and Paul Cassidy among the points, Derry went in at the interval leading 0-10 to 0-6.

The gap remained at four points going into the final quarter but Fermanagh were given hope when Quigley produced a composed finish to leave one between the sides.

However, the Ernemen then lost Kane Connor to a black card and Derry hit four of the last five points to secure a 0-17 to 1-10 victory.

Scorers: Fermanagh: S Quigley 1-5 (4f, 1m), A Breen 0-2, B Horan 0-1, D McGurn 0-1 (m), T Bogue 0-1

Derry: M Downey 0-7 (5f), E Bradley 0-3 (2f), C Doherty 0-2, E Downey 0-2 (1f), P Cassidy 0-1, B Heron 0-1, L Murray 0-1

Fermanagh: S McNally; L Flanagan, G Cavanagh, D McCusker; A Breen, J McMahon, J Largo Elis; D McGurn, J McDade; C Corrigan, R Lyons, D Leonard; B Horan, T Bogue, S Quigley

Subs – K Connor for Lyons, L McStravick for Corrigan, R O’Callaghan for Bogue

Derry: O Lynch; C McCluskey, P McGrogan, S Downey; C Doherty, G McKinless, M McEvoy; C McFaul, E Bradley; E Doherty, P Cassidy, M Downey; B Heron, L Murray, N Loughlin

Subs – N Toner for E Doherty, E Downey for Loughlin, D Cassidy for McFaul, A Tohill for C Doherty, S Heavron for Heron

Laois 2-14 Wicklow 1-11

The Laois bench proved crucial in Crettyard on Saturday as 2-2 from substitutes in the closing 10 minutes fired Laois to a six point win over Wicklow.

Evan O’Carroll and Sean Moore both raised green flags with Moore’s goal on 60 minutes coming at a time when the sides were level.

Losing by three points after 30 minutes, Billy Sheehan’s men hit the final four scores of the opening half to lead by a point at the break before kicking on in the final quarter to seal the win.

The opening half was tight. Both sides were attack minded but couldn’t be separated at the first water break with the score 0-5 each.

Level again with six minutes left in the half, Wicklow struck for goal with Darragh Fitzpatrick squaring to Rory Stokes to palm the ball to the net and give them a 1-7 to 0-7 lead.

Laois then replied with the last four scores of the half, the pick of those from Cormac Murphy to edge the opening half – 0-11 to 1-7.

Level with 10 minutes to go, Wicklow wasted chances in pull ahead but as both sides emptied the bench, the home side had more firepower with Mark Barry also kicking two late points off the bench to add to the goals from O’Carroll and Moore.

Scorers for Laois: G Walsh 0-4 (0-3f), R Munnelly 0-3 (0-1 mark), E O’Carroll and S Moore 1-0 each, P Kingston and M Barry 0-2 each, B Daly, C Murphy and E Lowry 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wicklow: R Stokes 1-0, M Kenny 0-3 (0-1f), K Quinn and E Darcy (0-1f) 0-2 each, E Murtagh, A Maher, M Jackson (free) and D Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

LAOIS: M Byron; C Ugochukwu, T Collins, A Mohan; C Fennessy, A Farrell, C Brennan; K Lillis, B Daly; C Murphy, P Kingston, D O’Reilly; R Munnelly, E Lowry G Walsh. Subs: J Kelly for T Collins, A Campion for C Brennan, J Finn for K Lillis, B Byrne for D O’Reilly (all h/t), C Doyle for C Murphy (47), S Moore for G Walsh, P Dunne for B Daly, E O’Carroll for R Munnelly (all 53), S O’Flynn for C Fennessy (60), M Barry for P Kingston (63).

WICKLOW: M Jackson; T Moran, M Stone, E Murtagh; A Maher, Z Cullen, N Donnelly; D Healy, P O’Toole; C Maguire, M Kenny, D Fitzgerald; E Darcy, K Quinn, R Stokes. Subs: J Snell for T Moran, C Byrne for R Stokes (both h/t), P Cunningham for E Darcy (44), F O’Shea for Z Cullen (53), O Cullen for D Fitzgerald (62), G Fogarty for P O’Toole, JP Hurley for C Maguire (both 65), S O’Dowd for M Stone (69)

Referee: Lee Moore (Kildare)

Offaly 0-15 Louth 2-6

Offaly defeated Louth in an emotional day in Ardee. McNamee cousins Niall and Ruairí notched four points each in a commanding display at the end of a long week for the faithful county.

Before the tie began, poignant tributes to Ashling Murphy were respectfully adhered to. Neither side wore the number 23 jersey on the day, wreaths were laid after a joined minute's silence where both sets of players interlocked and then a pause in play in the 23rd minute.

Perhaps the opening quarter was muted as a result, with both sides flat and error ridden. Niall McNamee opened the scoring, the evergreen attacker who played minor on the same Ardee field 19 years ago.

Captain on the day Ciaran Byrne sparkled with a brace of excellent points and Louth did draw level through Ryan Burns after the first-half water break but Offaly were reliant on McNamee to give them the edge 0-6 to 0-4 at half time.

Louth struck two second-half goals from Leonard Grey and Ryan Burns but never took the lead in the game. With Niall McNamee sin-binned early on, Offaly relied on Ruairí McNamee’s introduction at the finish to see the visitors over the line.

SCORERS— Louth: R Burns 1-2(1f, 1m), L Grey 1-0, C Byrne 0-2, T McEneaney (f), D Campbell 0-1 each, Offaly: R McNamee and N McNamee (3f) 0-4 each, B Allen (2f) and D Hyland (2f) 0-2 each, P Dunican (’45), I Duffy (f) and J Darcy 0-1 each

LOUTH: M McEneaney; D Corcoran, D Campbell, D McKenny; C Faulkner, S Healy, L Grey; C Early, B Duffy; N Sharkey, O McGuinness, C McKeever; D Nally, C Byrne, R Burns. SUBS: C Fleming for McGuinness (45), T Durnin for Duffy (45), C Clarke for Grey (52), T McEneaney for Healy (52), E Moore for Burns (58), TJ Doheny for Moore (66).

OFFALY: P Dunican; C Donnelly, K Dolan, N Darby; R Egan, J Moloney, J O’Connor; M Tynan, A Leavy; B Carroll, D Hyland, C Mangan; J Bryant, N McNamee, B Allen. SUBS: J Darcy for Bryant (18), A Sullivan for Carroll (22), C Donoghue for M Tynan (ht), R McNamee for Hyland (49), M Abbott for Allen (50), C Donohoe for Moloney (52), J Hayes for Leavy (52), D Egan for Mangan (55) C Burns for Donnelly (55), L Egan for Darcy (55), I Duffy for Dunican (57), D Molloy for N McNamee.



REF: D Byrne (Wicklow)