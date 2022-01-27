Gaelic football is now at a crossroads, warns McHugh

Donegal footballer Ryan McHugh with his father, former Donegal footballer Martin, at Kicar GAA club for the launch of the upcoming Allianz Leagues. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Donegal legend Martin McHugh has warned that Gaelic football is “at a crossroads” and that it is “not a great spectacle”.

Referencing LYIT’s Sigerson cup win over UCD that saw just three scores by half-time and Donegal’s clash with Derry where he said “you could have gone to sleep”, McHugh believes modern tactics diminish the game’s appeal, particularly at club level.

“People say it’s going like Rugby League, it definitely is the way it’s being played,” he said. “County football, all these tactics, defensive football and the way they play and everything else, they’re good enough to (play like that) and we look at it from a tactical point of view. But I think clubs are following county football and I think club football, really, it’s terrible to watch and I’ve watched more club football. They’re trying to copy the county teams and they’re not capable of doing it.”

McHugh believes the game might need new rules to help reinvigorate it, including one that requires teams to keep three players inside the opponents’ 45m line. “Gaelic football ... it’s at a crossroads.

“I’ve been talking to people about this, they’re going to have to take in that we keep three players up the field at all times. Now people say about not kicking the ball back, maybe that will come into it.

“But I would take away the forward mark and I would have it that each team would have to keep three players up the field at all times. I think we need that in Gaelic football at the minute. It’s not a great spectacle.”