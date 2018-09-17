Gaelic football has become a mongrel game - Pat Spillane gives his highs and lows from the 2018 Championship

Frankly, it wasn’t a memorable summer for Gaelic football.

Granted, Dublin consolidated their position as possibly the greatest team of all time by strolling to a record-equalling fourth All-Ireland title in a row, but I cannot allow my overall view to be clouded by the excellence of Jim Gavin’s charges.

The bottom line is that the 2018 championship was one of the worst in modern times. Why?

It was utterly predictable and there were too many mismatches. Not alone is there a yawning gap between the middle-ranking teams and the weaker counties, there is an even more worrying gap developing between Dublin and the chasing pack.

However, the biggest issue is the product itself, as Gaelic football has turned into a mongrel game.

It has become defence oriented, with teams obsessed with keeping possession. The ratio between hand passing and kicking is now 4:1 whereas in an ideal world it would be the other way round.

And I’m not the only one who thinks this is the case. Falling attendances and declining TV audiences tell their own story; the ordinary punter is no longer entertained by Gaelic football.

Only seven of the 68 games played in the All-Ireland series this summer could be classified as being memorable in terms of both quality and entertainment – and I’m being extremely generous in my ratings.

There was one (Monaghan v Tyrone) across the four provincial championships, three in the All-Ireland qualifiers (Tyrone v Meath, Kildare v Mayo and Roscommon v Armagh) and three in the Super 8s (Tyrone’s matches against Dublin and Donegal and the draw between Monaghan and Kerry, which was arguably the game of the season).

The best that could be said about the Ulster Championship is that unlike its counterparts in Munster, Leinster and Connacht it was marginally competitive.

Six of the eight games in the Ulster series were won by single-digit margins. Only five of the 10 games in the Leinster series were won by margins of fewer than 10 points; three in Connacht had winning margins of fewer than 10 points and none of the games in Munster had a winning margin of fewer than 10 points.

So to borrow a phrase from Queen Elizabeth, a one-time visitor to Croke Park; it was an annus horribilis year for the All-Ireland football series.

Highs of the season

1. Dublin's four-in-a-row success which they achieved with the minimum of fuss. Individually the players are wonderful role models and Jim Gavin has empowered them with a brilliant football philosophy.

2. The GAA reinstating Newbridge as the venue for the Round 3 qualifier between Kildare and Mayo. There was a wonderful atmosphere in St Conleth’s Park, a marvellous game and a memorable victory for the underdogs.

3. The contribution of goalkeepers, who have improved beyond all recognition in the last decade. Stephen Cluxton was the trailblazer, but others have followed in his wake. Keepers are now all-rounders, with many assuming a role similar to the one played by a quarterback in American football, while kick-out strategies have transformed Gaelic football tactics. This summer we had brilliant performances from Cluxton, Laois’ Graham Brody, Wicklow’s Mark Jackson – who scored a remarkable 0-7 from placed balls in the Leinster championship against Offaly – Shaun Patton (Donegal) and Monaghan’s Rory Beggan, whose accuracy from long-distance placed balls is unrivalled in football.

4. The emergence of young players – in particular Kerry’s David Clifford and Dublin’s Brian Howard. Others such as Eoin Murchan (Dublin), Sean O’Shea (Kerry), Neil Flynn (Kildare), Donegal pair Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Jamie Brennan, Michael McKernan (Tyrone) and Galway’s Sean Andy Ó Ceallaigh and Sean Kelly also impressed.

5. The Leitrim v New York Connacht championship game. There was a full house in Gaelic Park with a huge contingent of Leitrim fans and the game went down to virtually the last kick of the game in extratime. It illustrated how exciting the championship can be if teams of relatively equal standard are paired.

6. There were a series of fascinating David v Goliath clashes in the AllIreland qualifiers this year, with Mayo visiting the Gaelic Grounds, Semple Stadium and Newbridge; Tyrone going to Navan and Carlow, while Monaghan had visits to Dungarvan and Carrick-on-Shannon.

7. Granted the Super 8s were a mixed bag, but it did produce three decent contests – as outlined above. Furthermore, though it wasn’t particularly competitive, the Galway v Monaghan match in Pearse Stadium was a memorable occasion – particularly for the thousands of visiting Monaghan fans.

8. Shock results are the life blood of the championship and we had three cases of serious upsets this summer: Fermanagh’s defeat of Monaghan; Carlow dumping Kildare out of the Leinster series and a rare championship win for Waterford – over Wexford.

9. Okay, I’m a bit biased here, but the Kerry minors becoming the first male team in any grade of the GAA to win five All-Ireland titles in a row was certainly a memorable moment this year.

Lows of the season

1. Though this sounds contradictory given that Dublin occupy first place in my ‘Highs’ list, let me explain. The lifeblood of the championship is that it has an element of unpredictably. When one team dominates it becomes boring. Dublin’s average winning margin this summer was over 12 points, they weren’t involved in a single competitive game and the scary thing is that the average age of the team is falling and they’re getting better. My other gripe is that I believe they are capable of playing better football. They have become too processed and too cagey. I’d love to see them playing with the handbrake off.

2. Granted it worked out well for everybody in the end, but the Newbridge or Nowhere campaign didn’t reflect well on the powers that be in Croke Park. They pulled a fast one in the first place by breaking their own rules over Croke Park, then tried to hide behind the old chestnut ‘health and safety’, before performing a U-turn. It wasn’t an auspicious start for the new leadership team in HQ.

3. As I alluded to earlier, the number of matches in the 2018 series (seven out of 68) was shocking. Worse still, in 28 of the games the winning margin was more than 10 points. While the average winning margin in the Connacht championship was nine points, in three of the games it was 13, 14 and 21 points. Dublin’s average winning margin in their Leinster romp was over 20 points, while Kerry’s average winning margin in Munster was over 19 points and the smallest winning margin was 11. The average winning margin in Ulster was the lowest at seven points, while Donegal beat Fermanagh by 12 in the final.

4. Mickey Harte’s boycott of RTE and more particularly the fact that the ban extended to the players and County Board officials. It impacted negatively on RTE’s coverage of the showpiece game in the All-Ireland series.

5. The first-round matches in the Super 8s in Croke Park were a damp squib in every sense. The weather was poor, as were the crowds, and the fare was pretty forgettable. Perhaps this was a reflection on the fact that unlike virtually every other team competition in the world, it moved from a knock-out to a league format at the business end of the series. Hopefully the GAA will see sense next year and give the provincial winners home advantage in the first round.

6. Negative coaching in which there is too much emphasis on defensive strategies. Are you listening Fermanagh, Antrim, Carlow and Galway?

7. Wicklow being forced to play their Leinster championship game against Dublin in Portlaoise. The match should have taken place in Aughrim. It was a lost opportunity to promote Gaelic football in the county and needs to be addressed

