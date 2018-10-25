The GAA's winter training ban has thrown up a farcical scenario which sees Kildare's footballers set to start their 2019 campaign on the same day which they are permitted to return.

Having reached this year's All-Ireland 'Super 8s', Cian O'Neill's side are not allowed to start collective training until December 8, which coincides with the opening round of the 2019 O'Byrne Cup.

If the Lilies are to stick to official guidelines and not break GAA rules, they will have no preparation as a squad ahead of their clash with John Maughan's Offaly.

The Leinster Council's decision to bring forward the start of the pre-season competition threw up this unusual situation with O'Neill joking that his squad "might meet for a cup of tea beforehand".

It is expected that a solution will be reached to avoid further embarrassment with the fixture either postponed to allow for adequate preparation or for Kildare to be given the green light to return to full training before December 8.

