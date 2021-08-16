GAA’s decision now will have serious long-term implications

Tyrone were last night granted the extra week they wanted for their All-Ireland semi-final date with Kerry. While you have to feel pleased for the players and fans, there are broader concerns for the remainder of the year that need careful consideration and the chances of county championships being run uninhibited in the weeks and months ahead look severely threatened.

While everyone, in an ideal world, will welcome a satisfactory resolution to the Tyrone problem, the process of achieving this was multi-layered. If the variant is as transmissible as Tyrone are indicating, through no fault of their own, does this then put the other counties at risk waiting on Tyrone to come good? What if, by the time Tyrone are ready, Kerry suffer a similar fate, and request an extension? What if Mayo, waiting on a final opponent, start throwing up their own red flags? A rule made for one team, will dictate precedent thereafter.

Whatever about the risks around inter-county games, what does all this mean for club teams now busy preparing for club championships? In recent weeks, there have been numerous examples across many counties of clubs looking for games to be postponed because of outbreaks in their team.

Now that a precedent has been set for an inter-county team to be given time to recover, clubs will understandably look for similar privileges. At this point, chaos begins to descend on fixture-makers, and competitions become unworkable. It is a very real vista ahead of us, if things continue the way they are going.

This time last year, we all returned to play under the strictest of protocols. We understood the terms of engagement and were happy to do what was asked to get back playing.

Those standards have undoubtedly slipped, and vaccines aside, the impact of those dropping standards are clear around us.

Personal responsibility has been displaced with indifference, cloaked with Covid fatigue. We want to socialise and interact like we did pre-Covid and expect the powers that be to accommodate us when things go wrong. It doesn’t and has never worked like that.

If Tyrone’s situation continues to be replicated at club level over the weeks ahead, an uncertain and potentially unworkable club season awaits. If that happens, an un-played All Ireland semi-final could be the least of many worries.

Mayo edge a physical battle that will be talked about for years

‘It was a splendid match and a memorable occasion. Tackling was heavy and sometimes venomous, tempers snapped occasionally in close exchanges, as two fit and determined teams fought for supremacy’

Paddy Downey’s description of the famous 1977 All-Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Dublin could easily have been applied to Saturday’s epic encounter between Mayo and Dublin. Recounted in Saturday’s match program, that ’70s battle is labelled by many as the greatest of all time. For Westerners anyway, Mayo’s Miracle of 2021 will be a close challenger.

Last week, I wrote how Mayo might need lady luck to finally do them a turn, but first they needed to bring Dublin to the brink. In the 77th minute of Saturday’s absorbing contest, her ladyship finally turned up for Mayo.

Screwing his first equalising effort wide, Rob Hennelly was offered a second attempt on goal. A chance to correct his angles, for a 50-50 kick that he just now needed to balance the averages. His second cleaner strike, curled like a sweet spot seven iron, through the Davin End posts.

Mayo’s heroic second-half efforts, would have counted as little more than yet another honorable defeat, was it not for Hennelly’s calmness under the most intense of pressure. A career previously blighted by big stage mishaps, in an instant has been rescripted with glory. But my God, did they leave it late . . .

It is inconceivable to think James Horan’s intentionally deployed their ‘rope-a-dope’ style tactics on Saturday. Absorbing Dublin’s best in the first half, they resembled an off-season Tyson Fury more than Muhammad Ali. Yet for all of Dublin first-half dominance, Mayo’s goal was never once threatened. Once the Brazilians of Gaelic games, Dublin’s style of play has denigrated into a German-like efficiency in the past few years.

Efficient and effective, but boringly predictable to watch. Each one of Dublin’s 10 first-half points were as forgettable as the next. At one stage in the first half, ‘The Hill’ broke into a rendition of ‘Come on you boys in Blue’, as Dublin took possession of the ball in Mayo’s half. Thirty torturous seconds of more lateral and backward passing, quickly killed the chorus.

The Hill never sang again after that, on a day that Dublin sorely missed the creative unpredictability of a McCaffrey, Connolly or Mannion. A score unscripted and unmarkable that didn’t reside in the high percentage stats zone. An area of the pitch that for the most part of Saturday’s 90 minutes, Mayo’s defense guarded with assurance.

Whilst Dublin’s physicality and approach gains them unwelcome headlines, it also serves to further the magnificence of Mayo’s achievement. John Small’s hit on Eoghan McLaughlin would have been the toast of Ballina had the two players been wearing opposite jerseys. When Mayo finally brought the madness to Croker in the second half, they turned the middle third into the frantic bear pit they need to thrive in.

Hopefully, McLaughlin makes a good recovery, but Small shouldn’t equally be demonized for responding to the terms of engagement Mayo laid out after half-time. A fraction of a second out, his attempted shoulder charge, in many other close-contact situations, was an entirely legitimate and acceptable challenge.

In real time there was no way to distinguish what side of the line Small’s challenge fell on, so he should be given the benefit of the doubt. Whether we like to admit it or not, we all want a bit of Small in our players. The physicality on show contributed massively to the spectacle, and made Mayo’s victory all the more memorable. Like ’77 still is today, it will be talked about for decades to come.