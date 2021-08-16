| 12.7°C Dublin

GAA’s decision now will have serious long-term implications

Dick Clerkin

John Small of Dublin in action against Bryan Walsh of Mayo. Photo: Sportsfile

John Small of Dublin in action against Bryan Walsh of Mayo. Photo: Sportsfile

Tyrone were last night granted the extra week they wanted for their All-Ireland semi-final date with Kerry. While you have to feel pleased for the players and fans, there are broader concerns for the remainder of the year that need careful consideration and the chances of county championships being run uninhibited in the weeks and months ahead look severely threatened.

While everyone, in an ideal world, will welcome a satisfactory resolution to the Tyrone problem, the process of achieving this was multi-layered. If the variant is as transmissible as Tyrone are indicating, through no fault of their own, does this then put the other counties at risk waiting on Tyrone to come good? What if, by the time Tyrone are ready, Kerry suffer a similar fate, and request an extension? What if Mayo, waiting on a final opponent, start throwing up their own red flags? A rule made for one team, will dictate precedent thereafter.

Whatever about the risks around inter-county games, what does all this mean for club teams now busy preparing for club championships? In recent weeks, there have been numerous examples across many counties of clubs looking for games to be postponed because of outbreaks in their team.

