Let’s get this clear. Nobody in Derry thinks Shane Walsh being awarded a score for an actual and brilliant point had anything to do with their defeat on Saturday.

In the second half of the All-Ireland semi-final, Galway dominated all areas of the field. They were set up unbelievably well defensively to block Derry’s running channels through the middle and they somehow managed to cover the corners and endline at the same time, and that’s how they stopped those hand-passes over the top to the cut-back runs which have been so devastating for a goal-hungry Derry.

And in that same second half, Galway showed off their diverse arsenal of weapons which can hurt teams every which way. Shane Walsh has a lid on him from play? Robert Finnerty is being wrapped up? Paul Conroy is occupied with a dogfight in the middle? Okay, unleash Damien Comer then. Or give the ball to John Daly and we’ll work it through him instead.

Derry have some of the best defenders in the game and they’re helped further with a flood of fit and eager bodies back in front of them but they found that trying to contain all those Galway danger men was like a never-ending game of Whac-A-Mole.

So, in one sense, it’s a relief that we can talk about this HawkEye decision in isolation because, in reality, it had no bearing on the result and the conversation should have no biases attached to it.

But there are so many reasons why what happened simply should not have happened and the GAA have once again navigated themselves into a perilous position and created a whole new precedent with a rash call made in the heat of the moment.

Look, you can see why they wanted to go back and award that Shane Walsh point after his 45' sailed between the posts but HawkEye ruled it wide. The optics were terrible, it was clearly over the bar, the injustice for Galway would’ve been a real and harsh thing. But you don’t solve that by creating another mess and a list of fresh grievances.

When Sheffield United were denied a goal against Aston Villa in 2020 when goal line technology failed to register the ball not only crossing the line, but being held behind the line against the post by their hapless former ‘keeper Orjan Nyland, it was accepted that the decision was wrong but it wouldn’t be right to go back after the fact and award the goal.

Similar to Walsh’s score which was nailed at the start of what would be almost five minutes of additional time, Sheffield United’s injustice occurred shortly before the break in the 42nd minute and, by the end of half time, the Premier League had issued a statement. They couldn’t, however, ignore what had happened since that incident, and just skip back to say the scoreline is now actually different to what everyone thought it was.

Scores and misses build the context of the game and they directly affect the next passages of play. They affect tactics and decisions too because context weighs heavily on the psychology of players and coaches - we see it every single day. Calling that point wide was wrong but so too is awarding a point for something that happened five minutes before, and awarding it when the game is no longer being played.

In such a low-scoring tie, Croke Park was treated to one point every five minutes in that first half so every single score was significant. In fact, that Shane Walsh point was so significant at the time that it accounted for 12.5 percent of the first half scores. Derry went in at the break thinking they were ahead, and they came out level before a ball was even kicked.

Even before we all saw the evidence that Conor Glass’ first half point was also over the bar but ruled wide by technology, there were question marks about this process.

In the middle of Saturday’s game and ahead of Sunday’s semi-final, we took the decision to override HawkEye and decided we were safer to go with HumanEye instead. So why, at that stage, when that decision was made, did we not review the only other HawkEye incident in the game?

The shot by Glass, the Derry midfielder, was met with wild cheers from the white and red in the Canal End but HawkEye told us the flight of the ball – higher than the posts – would’ve come off the inside of the post. That’s annoying anyway because everyone and their dog knows a ball hitting that part of a post from that angle would drop over the bar but we somehow accept that these are the limitations of the system and anything that hits the post is automatically given as a wide.

So it’s initially frustrating that we’re paying a fortune of money for a system that doesn’t have the ability to calculate or estimate a slight deflection but now we know from Shane Walsh’s effort that we’re actually paying for a system that is flawed as well. We know, beyond doubt actually, that this system is not reliable whatsoever but no-one thought to check the one other incident in the game. And, as it transpires, the system got that decision wrong too, and that was just as big an injustice for Derry – more so because they didn’t get it chalked up later on.

Will the GAA stick to this going forward?

Would the same thing happen at full time of a game? If not, why not?

Imagine the very next game, if the Kerry-Dublin match finished in a draw, could you ever see a scenario where, at full time when the whistle has already blown, someone makes an announcement on the PA system citing a shot in the 68th minute. So, actually, Dublin have been awarded the point and Dublin win the game.

It probably would never happen because of the first argument here, we understand that what happens in the 68th minute is important for what happens next.

But in the rush to silence the noise, the GAA hastily created a new rule in real time and gave Galway a point for something that happened earlier in the game.

If they had thought it through in any way - and I know the GAA have a general problem in making their rules exhaustive – they might’ve realised that there’s no difference in chalking up scores at the end of the first half or doing it at the end of the second half. And they might’ve – maybe – thought about what this could mean going forward.

Fermanagh’s non-point in the league

Why wasn’t HumanEye used earlier in the year? Fermanagh could’ve done with it for their point against Westmeath which clearly dropped inside the post and we had replays to prove it but no appetite to intervene. That decision cost Fermanagh an opportunity to vie for promotion in the end as they finished the game as a draw.

Now though, seven months into a new season, 35 minutes into a game, the GAA scrambled and introduced a new rule into our lives on a whim and it’s fraught with inconsistencies and plagued with more questions. If that league match happened tomorrow, would Fermanagh be awarded the point and the win at full time?

If Galway didn’t go on to hammer Derry, but won by a point instead, or the game finished deadlocked, would Conor Glass’ point have been awarded at full time after a late check? What would the difference be really to that and Shane Walsh’s?

Can we expect this for the two All-Ireland finals now? The games to carry on, new kickouts and puckouts, new phases of play but someone is keeping a different score in the background and all will be revealed at half time or full time?

As usual with their rules, we probably shouldn’t hold our breaths for a clear solution on this one but, first thing’s first, the GAA must answer if they checked the Conor Glass score. It was kicked in the very same half as Shane Walsh’s and it was ruled out by the very same system they deemed unfit for purpose only moments later.

And if they didn’t check Conor Glass' HawkEye incident after the fact, why the hell didn’t they?