| 23.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA writing rules in real time creates far more questions than answers

Conan Doherty

Shane Walsh of Galway kicks a free, in the 38th minute, that was initially allowed, then disallowed and was again awarded following a review of HawkEye at half time Expand

Close

Shane Walsh of Galway kicks a free, in the 38th minute, that was initially allowed, then disallowed and was again awarded following a review of HawkEye at half time

Shane Walsh of Galway kicks a free, in the 38th minute, that was initially allowed, then disallowed and was again awarded following a review of HawkEye at half time

Shane Walsh of Galway kicks a free, in the 38th minute, that was initially allowed, then disallowed and was again awarded following a review of HawkEye at half time

Let’s get this clear. Nobody in Derry thinks Shane Walsh being awarded a score for an actual and brilliant point had anything to do with their defeat on Saturday.

In the second half of the All-Ireland semi-final, Galway dominated all areas of the field. They were set up unbelievably well defensively to block Derry’s running channels through the middle and they somehow managed to cover the corners and endline at the same time, and that’s how they stopped those hand-passes over the top to the cut-back runs which have been so devastating for a goal-hungry Derry.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy