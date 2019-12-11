GAA wary of player exodus as talented youngsters make big impression at AFL combine

Pride that some of their best young men are considered worthy of the type of attention that sees a league – and a handful of clubs – fly across the globe to test their talents, even though the individuals on trial have never played their game before.

The fear stems from the very real prospect that these young stars might succeed.

That possibility was laid bare on the back of the numbers produced by the 20 youngsters who were put through their paces in Dublin last weekend.

Across two days, the prospects were tested for their athletic ability and skills. The AFL’s official website purred at the results, pointing out that some of the numbers recorded in Dublin outstripped what they had seen in similar tests at home. Even allowing for the age difference in certain cases, the Irish players performed exceptionally. Deividas Uosis, the 19-year-old Dingle and Kerry goalkeeper, stood out.

"Uosis led all-comers with a slick 2.76sec time in the 20m sprint – including 0.92sec over the first 5m – and placed fourth in agility testing with a 7.92sec effort," stated the AFL's website. "Both of those would have ranked No. 1 at this year’s NAB AFL Draft Combine, putting the 182cm athlete’s outstanding results in perspective."

It’s worth noting that the all-time record for the combine in Australia is just .01 of a second quicker at 2.75 seconds. Down prospect Pierce Laverty (21) caught the eye too, clocking a 22.6 Yo-Yo result, well ahead of the score recorded by Collingwood recruit Jay Rantall (18), who won the Australian equivalent.

Those aren’t the only numbers that will have caught the GAA’s eyes. In 2020, there will be a record number of Irish players on AFL lists.

With all the money that has been poured into centres of excellence, development squads and strength and conditioning experts along with the ever-increasing levels of preparation, the GAA player is better equipped than ever to cope with the demands of professional sport. Clearly, it’s something that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

In all, 17 Irish players will be with AFL clubs in 2020 with Meath’s Cian McBride becoming the most recent recruit. In terms of the bigger picture, those sort of numbers don’t make much difference, but individually those players are significant losses to their clubs.

Still, counties are becoming more alive to the possibility of losing their best young players and a year ago, Kerry formed a committee – and produced a booklet titled 'Stay, play and work in Kerry' – with a view to keeping young players playing and living in the Kingdom.

At that stage, the likes of Stefan Okunbor and Mark O’Connor, a Dingle clubmate of Uosis, had already been lured Down Under while David Clifford had been heavily linked with a move to the AFL.

On the back of their five-in-a-row-winning minor side, Kerry were acutely aware that the talent they had worked hard on – and invested heavily in – to produce would be pilfered further.

The committee was charged with "informing club and county players of all training, up skilling and educational courses available to them within the county, providing players with access to job application services and to notify players of employment opportunities."

"The AFL and their scouts continue to be a challenge not only for us here in Kerry, but for the GAA as a whole," insisted county board chairman Tim Murphy at the time.

"The committee specifically dealing with this issue will continue in their endeavours to ensure that all other players considering a move are given the benefit of choosing an attractive alternative to remain here at home. Diarmuid Ó Sé and his task force deserve special mention in publishing the booklet ‘Stay, Play, and Work in Kerry’.

"The lure of professional sport will continue to be a huge challenge for us."

From the weekend’s Combine four will train in front of interested clubs in April 2020 and another two will test at the 2020 NAB AFL Draft Combine.

They will likely perform admirably and that is cause for both fear and pride.

Online Editors