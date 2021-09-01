GAA to proceed with capacity of 41,150 for All-Ireland football final

28 August 2021; Tyrone players, from left, Conor McKenna, Darren McCurry and Mark Bradley celebrate after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The GAA has opted against having 75% capacity in Croke Park for the All-Ireland football final, citing the 'unrealistic logistical challenges around processing Covid passports on a match day'.

New government guidelines around outdoor events allow for 75% capacity in grounds, provided everyone in attendance is fully vaccinated. The GAA has opted for 50% capacity - 41,150 - for the decider between Tyrone and Mayo in Croke Park, which doesn't require people to be fully vaccinated to attend.

This is a slight increase on the 40,000 that attended the All-Ireland hurling final last month.

In a statement, the GAA said:

"After careful consideration we are confirming that a 50% capacity threshold will apply for the GAA Football All-Ireland final at Croke Park on Saturday week, September 11.

"This means there will be an additional 1,150 tickets for distribution.

"With approximately half of our tickets already distributed and unrealistic logistical challenges around processing Covid passports on a match day for a crowd in excess of 41,150 coming from all over the country and abroad, it was decided to proceed on the basis of a 50% attendance.

"The GAA acknowledges the work of the Department of Sport on this issue and looks forward to the benefit that Tuesday evening’s announcement will have on club games in the weeks and months ahead."