GAA team tracker: Counties name their starting 15s for League resumption

Peter Crowley will start for Kerry in their Allianz Football League clash with Monaghan

Stay up to date with the latest inter-county team announcements as they happen.

9.52pm: KILDARE TEAM (SF v Cavan)

Daniel Flynn is a notable absentee through injury from the Kildare team to play Cavan in Sunday's Allianz Football League Division Two game.

Flynn has hamstring trouble and will join Niall Kelly, who is out for at least six months with a ruptured Achilles tendon, on the sideline.

There is a debut for the promising Naas forward Darragh Kirwan while Ben McCormack, who is back after travelling in the early part of the year, and former All-Ireland U-20 winning captain Aaron Masterson are also selected.



Kildare (v Cavan): M Donnellan; S Ryan, M O'Grady, E Doyle; D Hyland, C Kavanagh, K Flynn; K Feely, A Masterson; P Cribbin, P Brophy, L Power; B McCormack, D Kirwan, J Hyland.

9.50pm: TIPPERARY TEAM (SF v Offaly)

Michael Quinlivan is back in the Tipperary team to face Offaly after missing the earlier part of his county's Division Three League campaign because of travel.

Tipperary (SF v Offaly): E Comerford; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O'Shaughnessy; B Maher, K Fahey, R Kiely; S O'Brien, L Casey; J Kennedy, M Quinlivan, P Austin; K O'Halloran, C Sweeney, R Quigley.





8.48pm: MAYO TEAM (SF v Galway)

Mayo manager James Horan will give two more competitive inter-county debuts when they make the short trip to Tuam on Sunday for an Allianz Division One league match with Galway on which their survival in the top flight hinges.

On the back of impressive club form, Ballaghdereen's David McBrien and Westport's Mark Moran will both start for the first time.

Horan has infused much new blood into Mayo teams over the last two years with other debutants on his watch, Oisin Mullin, Eoghan McLoughlin, Matthew Ruane and Tommy Conroy also featuring on Sunday.

Cillian O'Connor returns for his first competitive start in more than 14 months when Mayo lost an All-Ireland semi-final to Dublin. O'Connor missed the earlier rounds to allow an ongoing knee issue to rehabilitate.

Mayo (SF v Galway): D Clarke; O Mullin, D McBrien, L Keegan; P Durcan, S Coen, E McLoughlin; M Ruane, C Loftus; F McDonagh; M Moran, D O'Connor; T Conroy, A O'Shea, C O'Connor.

8.24pm: KERRY TEAM (SF v Monaghan)

Peter Crowley returns for his first competitive game in more than 18 months while David Moran will start for the first time since last year's All-Ireland final replay defeat to Dublin as Kerry announced their team for Saturday's opening Allianz Division 1 league game with Monaghan in Inniskeen.

Crowley tore a cruciate ligament in May 2019 and was due back for the latter stages of the league before it was suspended in March while Moran sat out the first five rounds of the campaign because of knee surgery.

Stephen O'Brien and Paul Geaney are among the established players who don't start while Graham O'Sullivan, Shane Enright, Jack Barry and Tommy Walsh, who started in the last league match against Mayo in March have been omitted.

Captain David Clifford and Sean O'Shea will both feature in a youthful attack that includes Tony Brosnan who has recovered from an injury picked up during the club championships that looked like it could rule him out for the season.

Kerry (SF v Monaghan): S Ryan; J Foley, T Morley, T O'Sullivan; P Murphy, P Crowley, G White; D Moran, D O'Connor; M Burns, S O'Shea, R Buckley; T Brosnan, D Clifford, D Moynihan.

This Saturday in the Irish Independent we have a 24-page preview magazine looking ahead to the 2020 football and hurling championships, with all the content also available on Independent.ie. With breakdowns of every province in both codes as well as Colm Keys' in-depth look at potential Covid disruption, we have every angle covered heading into an unprecedented winter GAA campaign.

Online Editors