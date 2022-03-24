GAA team news: Padraig O’Hora, Conor Loftus and Jack Carney recalled by James Horan for Mayo’s crunch Kildare clash

JAMES HORAN has made three changes for Sunday’s novel Kildare showdown in Carrick-on-Shannon as Mayo seek to arrest a two-match losing run and qualify for the Allianz FL Division 1 final.

There are recalls for Padraig O’Hora at corner-back along with Conor Loftus and Jack Carney in the half-forward line, coming at the expense of Donnacha McHugh, the injured Fionn McDonagh and Paul Towey.

In the ongoing absence of Rob Hennelly, Rory Byrne retains his place in goal with Colm Reape named on the bench, while Aidan O’Shea is given his second run-out in a new centre-back role.

Paddy Durcan returns to the panel while James Carr is named on the bench for the first time this year. However, there’s still no sign of Cillian O’Connor making a match-day ‘26’ as the championship’s all-time record scorer battles back from his long-term Achilles injury, which has sidelined him since last June.

Mayo have lost back-to-back away dates in Kerry and Tyrone, but victory would ensure a place in the top-flight final against Kerry – and potentially condemn Kildare to relegation. The game is being hosted by Leitrim GAA’s HQ, with Castlebar’s new surface close to getting the green light to stage Mayo’s Connacht SFC quarter-final against Galway on April 24.

MAYO (NFL v Kildare) – R Byrne; L Keegan, D McBrien, P O’Hora; O Mullin, A O’Shea, S Coen; J Flynn, M Ruane; C Loftus, J Carney, F Boland; A Orme, J Doherty, R O’Donoghue. Subs: C Reape, B Harrison, P Durcan, M Plunkett, R Brickenden, E Hession, K McLoughlin, C O’Shea, J Carr, P Towey, D Coen.