GAA team news: Oisin Mullin to return to Mayo starting line-up for Croke Park Dublin clash

Oisin Mullin has been named in the Mayo team to face Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday night in what will be his first appearance for the county since his aborted switch to the AFL.

The Kilmaine man made an 11th hour U-turn on a decision to join Geelong earlier this year. The Aussie Rules outfit had officially announced his signing and even assigned him a squad number before Mullin opted out.

And now Mayo fans will get to see him in action for the county for the first time since last year’s All-Ireland final loss to Tyrone in their showdown with the Dubs.

According to the team released, manager James Horan makes seven changes from the side that saw off Monaghan. Jack Carney, who recently helped Kilmeena to an All-Ireland club JFC success, comes into the side in place of Fionn McDonagh. McDonagh was part of the NUI, Galway side that won the Sigerson cup in midweek.

Mattie Ruane also comes into the side at midfield. The Breaffy man is eligible for selection again after serving a two match ban arising from an incident in their defeat to Tyrone.

Paddy Durcan and Jason Doherty are not in the match day 26 but Kevin McLoughlin returns to the panel.

Mayo finally beat Dublin in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final and will be looking for a first league success over their great rivals since 2012.

Mayo (NFL v Dublin): R Hennelly; L Keegan, R Brickenden, M Plunkett; O Mullin, S Coen, D McHugh; M Ruane, J Flynn; B Walsh, D O’Connor, J Carney; P Towey, R O’Donoghue, A Orme.