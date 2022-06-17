GAA team news: Offaly youngster Kieran Dolan comes in for injured Niall Darby

Offaly's All-Ireland U20 Championship winner Kieran Dolan has come into the team for Sunday’s Tailteann Cup semi-final against Westmeath Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

JOHN MAUGHAN has made one enforced change to his Offaly team for Sunday’s Tailteann Cup semi-final against neighbouring rivals Westmeath.

Kieran Dolan is promoted at corner-back in the absence of veteran defender Niall Darby, who suffered a serious knee injury during training on Tuesday night.

Maughan revealed yesterday that Darby had sustained a suspected cruciate injury and described the injury as a “devastating blow” for the Rhode clubman.

“He's a former captain of the team and just a model of an inter-county footballer and probably his age profile, I suppose he's wondering this morning now has he many more opportunities to play in Croke Park?” the Offaly boss remarked.

Dolan started Offaly’s first championship match of the season – against Wexford in April – only to be forced off through injury before the break as the Faithful suffered a shock early Leinster exit. Since then, the Shamrocks clubman has been used off the bench in two of their Tailteann Cup outings, against Wexford and Wicklow.

OFFALY (SF v Westmeath) – P Dunican; L Pearson, D Hogan, K Dolan; R Egan, J Moloney, C Donohoe; C McNamee, J Hayes; B Carroll, R McNamee, A Sullivan; J Bryant, N McNamee, K O’Neill.