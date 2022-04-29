GAA team news: Monaghan and Roscommon name strong sides for championship openers

Conor McManus starts at corner forward for Monaghan. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

FRESH from claiming an Allianz Division 2 title at his native Galway’s expense, Anthony Cunningham has made just one team change as Roscommon open their Connacht SFC campaign away to Sligo on Saturday.

Conor Hussey comes into the half-back line at Niall Kilroy’s expense, while Diarmuid Murtagh must again be content with a place among the subs after his match-winning heroics against Galway in Croke Park.

Murtagh’s 1-1 cameo in that league final included a spectacular solo-run goal in stoppage time at a time when the teams were level.

Meanwhile, Monaghan boss Séamus McEnaney has handed championship debuts to forward duo Andrew Woods and Gary Mohan for Saturday’s Ulster SFC quarter-final against Down in Clones.

Inniskeen clubman Woods and Truagh’s Mohan are named at wing-forward and full-forward in a starting team otherwise laden with experience.

Talisman Conor McManus – who came off the bench late on as Monaghan preserved their top-flight league status at Dublin’s expense last month – is named in his usual No 15 position.

Tipperary footballers have made three changes from the team pipped by Cavan in the Division 4 final for their Munster SHC quarter-final against Waterford. Willie Eviston, Robbie Kiely and Martin Kehoe are all included at the expense of Jack Harney, Tommy Maher and Mark Russell.

It is no surprise to see Wexford name an unchanged ’15 for Saturday evening’s high-profile visit of Dublin. Manager Shane Roche has kept faith with the team that ambushed Offaly last weekend, with veteran Ben Brosnan listed at top of the left after his stunning 1-8 haul against the Faithful.

In hurling, Mattie Kenny has kept changes to a minimum as the Dublin hurlers seek to maintain their 100pc start in the Leinster SHC round-robin group when travelling to Westmeath on Sunday.

Shane Barrett, who rejoined the panel this season after opting out in 2021, has been named at left half-back at the expense of James Madden. The Na Fianna clubman had a brief cameo off the bench in Dublin’s fraught opening round victory over Laois but didn’t feature in Wexford last weekend.

On the ladies football front, Dublin boss Mick Bohan has named eight of the team that started last year’s All-Ireland SFC final defeat to Meath for Saturday’s Leinster championship opener against Westmeath.

The eight are ‘keeper Ciara Trant, Leah Caffrey, Sinead Goldrick, Orlagh Nolan, Jennifer Dunne, Lauren Magee, Carla Rowe and Hannah Tyrrell.

ROSCOMMON (SFC v Sligo) - C Lavin; D Murray, B Stack, E McCormack; C Hussey, N Daly, R Daly; U Harney, E Nolan; C Murtagh, E Smith, C Heneghan; C McKeon, D Smith, C Cox. Subs: C Carroll, C Daly, D Ruane, N Kilroy, S Cunnane, D Murtagh, C Sugrue, K Doyle, A Glennon, H Darcy, A Lyons.

MONAGHAN (SFC v Down) – R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; R McAnespie, D Ward, C McCarthy; D Hughes, N Kearns; A Woods, K Hughes, M Bannigan; J McCarron, G Mohan, C McManus.

CLARE (SFC v Limerick) – S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, C Rouine; J Malone, C O’Dea, E Collins; D O’Neill, C Russell; E McMahon, E Cleary, P Lillis; G Cooney, D Tubridy, A Griffin. Subs: T O’Brien, P Collins, S Collins, C Downes, C Jordan, D McDonagh, B McNamara, C Morrissey, B Rouine, D Walsh, J McGann.

WEXFORD (SFC v Dublin) – D Brooks; L O'Connor, E Porter, M O'Connor; P Hughes, G Malone, D Furlong; N Hughes, L Coleman; A Tobin, D Shanley, K O'Grady; M Rossiter, E Nolan, B Brosnan. Subs: M Doyle, C Carty, N Rossiter, R Barron, D Lyons, M Furlong, D O'Toole, R Brooks, S Ryan, J Tubritt, T Byrne.

TIPPERARY (SHC v Waterford): M O'Reilly; S O'Connell, J Feehan, W Eviston; K Fahey, C O'Shaughnessy, R Kiely; Conal Kennedy, J Kennedy; B Maher, M O'Shea, M Kehoe; T Doyle, C Sweeney, S O'Connor.

WATERFORD (SFC v Tipperary) – P Hunt; M Kiely, D Ó Cathasaigh, B Looby; D Ryan, D Hallihan, J O'Sullivan; M Curry, J Curry; B Lynch, S Curry, C Murray; J Walsh, T O'Connell, D Corcoran. Subs: A Beresford, R Reddy, C Ó Corráin, J Flavin, S Boyce, G Duffy, A Jones, J Keane, C Burke, C Walsh, T Guiry.

DUBLIN (SHC v Westmeath) - S Brennan; J Bellew, E O'Donnell, C O'Callaghan; D Ryan, P Smyth, S Barrett; C Burke, C Crummey; D Burke, R McBride, D Sutcliffe; F Whitely, R Hayes, A Mellett.

DUBLIN (U-20 HC v Wexford) – E O’Connor; A Keegan, P Doyle, L Ó Lochlainn; J Flanagan, D Crowe, C Walsh; C Ó Cathasaigh, S Gallagher; J O’Brien, B McSweeney, D Ó Dúlaing; D Purcell, B Scanlon, C Keher.

DUBLIN (Ladies SFC v Westmeath) – C Trant; J Tobin, L Caffrey, T Quinn; S Goldrick, A Kane, O Nolan; J Dunne, L Magee; C O’Connor, C Rowe, N Owens; G O’Driscoll, H Tyrrell, S Wylde.