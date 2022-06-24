GAA team news: Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue misses out on Kerry clash

Ryan O'Donoghue has not made the Mayo starting team for Sunday's All-Ireland quarter-final with Kerry.

O'Donoghue has missed the last two games against Monaghan and Kildare because of a groin injury and it appears that it has not sufficiently repaired to feature in Sunday's second quarter-final.

Mayo have not released a 26-man squad so it remains to be seen if he is included there but the expectation is that he won't and will not now be involved.

Mayo make one change from their qualifier win over Kildare, Jordan Flynn coming in for Jason Doherty at half-forward but he is more likely to feature at midfield.

Flynn was out of action for more than eight weeks after a serious ankle injury picked up in the league final loss to Kerry but came off the bench for the Kildare game. Oisin Mullin and Paddy Durcan both missed the league final too but have since returned. Robbie Hennelly was also out that day but has since recovered from the knee injury he sustained during the league.

There is no new on Kerry’s David Clifford as yet with the calf injury which kept him out of the Munster final win over Limerick generating some speculation and conversation in Kerry and further afield for the last two weeks.

Despite suggestion is that it is more serious that initially thought, on Monday Kerry manager Jack O’Connor provided a somewhat guarded prognosis by stating that the three-time All-Star “should” be available for the game. The Kerry squad had a training camp in the Fota Island resort on the weekend before last and Clifford was understood to have been involved in that.

Mayo (SF v Kerry): R Hennelly; L Keegan, O Mullin, E Hession; P Durcan, S Coen, E McLaughlin; A O'Shea, M Ruane; J Flynn, D O'Connor, C Loftus; J Carr J Carney, C O'Connor.



