GAA team news: Killian Spillane replaces David Clifford for Kerry Donegal clash while Cork make six changes for Derry trip

Kerry football boss Jack O'Connor has made just one change to his starting 15 for their Allianz FL Division 1 clash against Donegal in Fitzgerald Stadium (1.45) on Sunday with star man David Clifford dropping to the bench.

Killian Spillane takes Clifford's place with the Fossa forward the only alteration to the Kingdom side which comprehensively put Dublin to the sword two weeks ago on home soil.

Clifford has had a busy few weeks mixing county and college commitments, but the two-time All-Star is named in reserve after being on the UL side that lost the Sigerson Cup final to NUI Galway on Wednesday night.

Kerry (NFL v Donegal): S Ryan; D O Donoghue, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, B Ó Beaglaíoch; D O’Connor, J Barry; A Spillane, S O’Shea, D Moynihan; P Clifford, P Geaney, K Spillane.

Munster rivals Cork make six changes for their Division 2 trip to Derry on Sunday (1.0) with Keith Ricken handing a debut to former Rebel hurling panellist Billy Hennessy at centre-back.

Hennessy was a member of the Cork senior hurling panel last year as they reached the All-Ireland SHC final, but the 24-year-old was an unused substitute in their comprehensive defeat to Limerick and has now thrown his lot in with the footballers.

Hennessy starred for St Finbarr’s in their recent Munster club SFC success and is joined by clubmates Ian Maguire and Stephen Sherlock as that pair make their first appearances for the county this year.

Éire Og goalkeeper Chris Kelly is handed a League debut in place of Micheál Martin while Sean Meehan and Fionn Herlihy – who makes his first League start – are also drafted in with defender Seán Powter ruled out because of injury.

Powter was forced off at half-time while on duty for UL alongside Clifford mid-week and he is one of a sextet of players to miss out this time around.

Cork (NFL v Derry): C Kelly; K O’Donovan, S Meehan, T Corkery; R Maguire, B Hennessy, M Taylor; I Maguire, S Merritt; C O’Callaghan, F Herlihy, D Dineen; S Sherlock, D Buckley, B Hurley.

Oisin Mullin has been named in the Mayo team to face Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday night in what will be his first appearance for the county since his aborted switch to the AFL.

The Kilmaine man made an 11th hour U-turn on a decision to join Geelong earlier this year. The Aussie Rules outfit had officially announced his signing and even assigned him a squad number before Mullin opted out.

And now Mayo fans will get to see him in action for the county for the first time since last year’s All-Ireland final loss to Tyrone in their showdown with the Dubs.

According to the team released, manager James Horan makes seven changes from the side that saw off Monaghan. Jack Carney, who recently helped Kilmeena to an All-Ireland club JFC success, comes into the side in place of Fionn McDonagh. McDonagh was part of the NUI, Galway side that won the Sigerson cup in midweek.

Mattie Ruane also comes into the side at midfield. The Breaffy man is eligible for selection again after serving a two match ban arising from an incident in their defeat to Tyrone.

Paddy Durcan and Jason Doherty are not in the match day 26 but Kevin McLoughlin returns to the panel.

Mayo finally beat Dublin in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final and will be looking for a first league success over their great rivals since 2012.

Mayo (NFL v Dublin): R Hennelly; L Keegan, R Brickenden, M Plunkett; O Mullin, S Coen, D McHugh; M Ruane, J Flynn; B Walsh, D O’Connor, J Carney; P Towey, R O’Donoghue, A Orme.