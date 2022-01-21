GAA team news: Kerry’s White returns for McGrath Cup final with O’Donoghue and Hegarty back for Limerick hurlers

GAVIN WHITE is recalled to the Kerry defence and there’s a start in attack for Tony Brosnan as Jack O’Connor names another strong line-up for Saturday’s McGrath Cup final against Cork in Killarney.

White, an All-Star nominee last season, was one of only three Kerry starters from last year’s All-Ireland semi-final who had yet to feature under their new manager in pre-season action – the other two being the injured David Moran and club-tied Jack Barry.

Brosnan has come off the bench in Kerry’s two McGrath Cup outings, against Limerick and Tipperary. The latter cameo prompted controversy, as both Brosnan and fellow sub Jack Savage had appeared for MTU Kerry in the Sigerson Cup earlier that same day.

O’Connor continues to rotate goalkeepers with Shane Murphy – recently recalled to the panel – starting his second game of this campaign.

All-Star talisman David Clifford is among a lengthy subs list that also includes Greg Horan, Jack O’Shea and Dylan Casey, who all featured on a losing Austin Stacks side in last Sunday’s AIB Munster club SFC final.

Cork boss Keith Ricken has plumped for a mix of youth and experience, the latter provided by ‘keeper Mícheál Martin, Seán Powter, Mattie Taylor and Brian Hurley. Perhaps the most fascinating inclusion, however, is that of Kerry native Joe Grimes – originally from Listowel but now playing for Clonakilty – who is given another early-season chance to impress at midfield.

KERRY (SF v Cork) – S Murphy; D O’Donoghue, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G White; S O’Shea, A Spillane; M Burns, P Clifford, S O’Brien; T Brosnan, P Geaney, K Spillane.

Subs: S Ryan, D Clifford, G Crowley, B Ó Beaglaíoch, G O’Sullivan, D Roche, J Savage, G Horan, P O’Shea, J O’Shea, C Gammell, E Ó Conchúir, A Donoghue, D Casey.

CORK (SF) – M Martin; S Powter, K Histon, T Corkery; R Maguire, J Cooper, M Taylor; C Kiely, J Grimes; K O’Donovan, B Murphy, C O’Callaghan; M Cronin, B Hurley, C Jones.

Subs: C Kelly, P Allen, K Flahive, P Ring, S Merrit, D O’Connell, D Buckley, L Connolly, D Gore, D Dineen, K Crowley.

****

On the hurling front, John Kiely persists with an experimental Limerick side for Sunday’s Munster Cup final against Clare – but there are starting recalls for All-Star duo Will O’Donoghue and Gearóid Hegarty.

O’Donoghue came off the bench against Kerry last weekend, but it will be a first appearance of the year for 2020 Hurler of the Year Hegarty.

In a third change from the team that swamped Kerry, Paddy O'Loughlin is set for his first start since a league win over Cork in February 2020, having also appeared as a sub last weekend.

The initial ticket allocation of 5,000 for Sunday’s Ennis showdown sold out quickly on Wednesday, but an extra 3,000 have now been allocated after the Government confirmed the lifting of Covid restrictions.

LIMERICK (SH v Clare) - D McCarthy; B Nash, J Boylan, R English; C Coughlan, R Connolly, P O’Loughlin (Kilmallock); R Duff, W O’Donoghue; C O’Neill, D Reidy, G Hegarty, D O’Connell, P Ryan, O O’Reilly.

****

DUBLIN (SH v Offaly) – A Nolan; A Dunphy, E O’Donnell, J Bellew; D Gray, J Madden, S Moran; C Burke, J Malone; F Whitely, R McBride, C O’Sullivan; E Dillon, P Crummey, A Considine.