Kerry have made one change to the side who comprehensively beat Cork in the Munster final for their Super 8s clash against Galway on Sunday.

GAA team news: Kerry make one change for Super 8s clash against Galway; Kilkenny and Limerick show their hand

Micheál Burns makes way for Kevin McCarthy in the half-forward line while boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice has also made a couple of positional changes with Paul Murphy and and Tadhg Morley moving to the half back line and Peter Crowley and Brian Ó Beaglaoich at full back.

In hurling, Brian Cody has made two changes to the side that lost against Galway for their All Ireland quarter final against Limerick on Sunday.

Colin Fennelly comes in for Walter Walsh at full forward and Martin Keoghan gets the nod at half forward with John Donnelly dropping out.

Kerry (v Galway): Shane Murphy; Jason Foley, Peter Crowley, Brian Ó Beaglaoich; Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White; David Moran, Jack Barry; Kevin McCarthy, Seán O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien; David Clifford, Paul Geaney, James O’Donoghue.

Kilkenny: 1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore), 2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort), 3. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), 4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels), 5. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 6. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro), 7. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge), 8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own), 9. James Maher (St Lachtains), 10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 12. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge), 13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), 14. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 15. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)

Limerick: 1. Nicky Quaid, 2. Sean Finn, 3. Mike Casey, 4. Richie English, 5. Diarmaid Byrnes, 6. Declan Hannon – Captain, 7. Dan Morrissey, 8. Darragh O’Donovan, 9. Cian Lynch, 10. Gearoid Hegarty, 11. Kyle Hayes, 12. Tom Morrissey, 13. Aaron Gillane, 14. Seamus Flanagan, 15. Graeme Mulcahy

Online Editors