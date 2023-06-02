GAA team news: Jack McCaffrey missing again as Dublin take on Kildare

Jack McCaffrey won't be lining out for Dublin against Kildare at Nowlan Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Jack McCaffrey is again absent from the Dublin squad named for their second All-Ireland group qualifier game against Kildare in UPMC Nowlan Park tomorrow.

McCaffrey missed last week's draw with Roscommon in Croke Park and remains sidelined through injury as his interrupted comeback season continues.

McCaffrey started the Leinster final against Louth but came off after 32 minutes, when he was replaced by Cian Murphy.

Murphy also came on early in the Roscommon game, this time for David Byrne, and retains his place according to the team-list made public, with Byrne out of the squad. Eoin Murchan remains on the sidelines too.

Kildare have named the same team that started in their drawn opening game of the group qualifier stages but that's likely to change before throw-in.

Mayo have made three changes from the team that beat Kerry by five points last time out for their home group qualifier game against Louth on Sunday.

Eoghan McLaughlin, goalscorer against Kerry, is out for the foreseeable future with a wrist injury and is replaced by Stephen Coen.

Paddy Durcan also comes back into the side for Padraig O'Hora, while Jason Doherty makes way for Fionn McDonagh.

Not surprisingly Derry have stuck with the same 15 held to a draw by Monaghan last time out for their trip to Donegal on Sunday.

Niall Sludden returns to the Tyrone team for their second group game against Armagh, replacing Frank Burns who was red-carded in the first-round loss to Galway.

Cork have made two enforced changes for their home game with Kerry with Sean Meehan and Tommy Walsh, who both left the Louth game with injuries last weekend, replaced by Rory Maguire and Kevin O'Donovan.

Captain Patrick McBrearty is back on a Donegal squad for the first time in four months for their group qualifier game with Derry in Ballybofey.

McBrearty has been out of action since early February when he badly tore his hamstring in their second round league against Tyrone.

The injury required surgery but McBrearty has recovered and now been included as Donegal seek to build on their opening round win over Clare in Ennis.

The Donegal team features two changes as Caolan McColgan comes in for John Ross Molloy and Jason McGee replaces Rory O'Donnell at midfield.

James McEntee is recalled to the Meath team for his first start of the season ahead of their Tailteann Cup third round game against Down in Parnell Park tomorrow.

McEntee wasn't part of the squad earlier in the year but has returned and starts now at centre-forward, one of three changes Meath make from the win over Waterford. Adam O'Neill and Jack O'Connor also come back into the team as Cathal Hickey, Michael Flood and Keith Curtis drop out.

Dublin (SF v Kildare): S Cluxton; D Newcombe, M Fitzsimons, C Murphy; B Howard, J Small, L Gannon; B Fenton, J McCarthy; N Scully, S Bugler, C Kilkenny; P Mannion, C O'Callaghan, C Costello. Subs: D O'Hanlon, C Basquel, T Lahiff, S McMahon, G McEneaney, R McGarry, P O'Cofaigh-Byrne, L O'Dell, K O'Gara, D Rock, P Small.

Kildare (SF v Dublin): M Donnellan; M O'Grady, S Ryan, E Doyle; D Hyland, K Flynn, J Sargent; K O'Callaghan, A Masterson; P McDermott, P Cribbin, A Beirne; K Feely, D Kirwan, P Woodgate. Subs: A O'Neill, T Archbold, D Flynn, B Coffey, B Gibbons, D Malone, N Flynn, M Joyce, B McCormack, R Houlihan, M Kelly.

Cork (SF v Kerry): MA Martin; M Shanley, R Maguire, K O'Donovan; L Fahy, D O'Mahony, M Taylor; C O'Callaghan, I Maguire; B O'Driscoll, R Deane, K O'Hanlon; S Powter, B Hurley, C Óg Jones. Subs: P Doyle, C Kiely, T Clancy, K Flahive, P Walsh, E McSweeney, B Murphy, J O'Rourke, M Cronin, S Sherlock, F Herlihy.

Mayo (SF v Louth): C Reape; J Coyne, D McBrien, S Callinan; P Durcan, C Loftus, S Coen; M Ruane, D O'Connor; F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn; A O'Shea, J Carr, R O'Donoghue. Subs: R Byrne, T Conroy, J Doherty, E Hession, F Irwin, J McCormack, D McHugh, C McStay, P O'Hora, P Towey, B Tuohy.

Derry (SF v Donegal): O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan, C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner, P Cassidy, E Doherty; C McFaul, S McGuigan, N Loughlin. Subs: R Scullion, D Cassidy, B Heron, D Downey, L Murray, B McCarron, P McNeill, Padraig Cassidy, C McGilligan, M Doherty, D Baker.

Tyrone (SF v Armagh); N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Quinn, M O'Neill, P Harte; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; C Meyler, J Oguz, N Sludden; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan. Subs: L Quinn, R Canavan, A Clarke, N Devlin, R Donnelly, N Kelly, N McCarron, K McGeary, M McGleenan, S O'Donnell, C Shields.

Donegal (SF v Derry): S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, C McColgan; C Ward, E Ban Gallagher, O Doherty; C McGonagle, J McGee; D O Baoill, J Brennan, C Thompson; H McFadden, O Gallen, C O'Donnell. Subs: G Mulreaney, P McBrearty, J McKelvey, B O'Donnell, J Ross Molloy, L McGlynn, J McGroddy, S McMenamin, K Tobin, R O'Donnelly, D Dorrian.

Meath (SF v Down): S Brennan; A O'Neill, R Ryan, H O'Higgins; D Keoghan, P Harnan, S Coffey; R Jones, C Gray; D McGowan, J McEntee, J O'Connor; J Morris, M Costello, A Lynch; Subs: H Hogan, C Caulfield, C O'Sullivan, C Hickey, J Flynn, E Frayne, B Wyer, D Lenihan, D Moriarty, J O'Regan, K Curtis.