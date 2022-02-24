GAA team news: Frank Irwin and Sam Callinan in for Mayo debuts

Two Ballina Stephenites youngsters are set to make their first league starts for Mayo when they take on high-flying Armagh on Sunday as manager James Horan continues his rotation policy.

Frank Irwin starts at full forward while Sam Callinan is also included from the start as two of four changes the Mayo boss has made from the side that beat Dublin in Croke Park last Saturday night.

Irwin, the son of All Star winning goalkeeper Gabriel, comes in for Paul Towey while Callinan replaces Donncha McHugh. Fionn McDonagh comes in for Bryan Walsh in the half forward line and Conor Loftus replaces Jack Carney as Mayo look to maintain their unbeaten start to the league campaign.

McHugh, Carney and Towey are named on the bench that also includes the O’Shea brothers Aidan and Conor, Paddy Durcan, Kevin McLoughlin, Fergal Boland and Brendan Harrison. Breaffy’s Rob Hennelly will look to continue his strong recent form as he make his 70th league and championship appearance for Mayo on Sunday.

Sunday will be Mayo’s 600th league game while they have played Armagh on fourteen occasions in the league with the record standing at Armagh with 8 wins, Mayo with 4 wins and there were two draws. Mayo won the most recent meeting between the sides back in 2012.

Sunday’s game is officially a home game for James Horan’s side but will be played in Roscommon’s Dr Hyde Park as the MacHale Park pitch is resurfaced.

Mayo (NFL v Armagh): R Hennelly; L Keegan, R Brickenden, M Plunkett; O Mullin, S Coen, S Callinan; J Flynn, M Ruane; F McDonagh, D O’Connor, C Loftus; A Orme, F Irwin, R O’Donoghue.