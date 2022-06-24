GAA team news: David Clifford back for Kingdom while Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue misses out

David Clifford returns to the starting fifteen for Kerry and will take the number 14 shirt Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Ryan O'Donoghue has not made the Mayo starting team for Sunday's All-Ireland quarter-final with Kerry, while David Clifford has been named to start for the Kingdom.

Clifford missed the Munster football final win over Limerick having picked up a calf injury against Cork in the semi-final but is back in the team now in place of Tony Brosnan in the full-forward line.

Clifford's availability has been the subject of some speculation in Kerry this week but manager Jack O'Connor indicated on Monday evening that he should play and has now been given the green light with his selection at full-forward.

There are three changes from the team that beat Limerick including the recall of David Moran for Jack Barry who is not available and doesn't make the 26-man squad named.

Moran's last start for Kerry was last year's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone but he has come off the bench to make a telling impact in some recent games.

The other changes see Dara Moynihan replace Killian Spillane who hit 1-3 against Limerick but drops to the bench now.

Stefan Okunbor is also included in the squad after recovering from the shoulder injury he picked up in a club game earlier in the year that kept him out of the league. But Austin Stacks defender Dylan Casey is out for the foreseeable future with an ankle injury which has required surgery as confirmed by O'Connor earlier in the week.

Ryan O'Donoghue of Mayo will miss his side's quarter-final against Kerry. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ryan O'Donoghue of Mayo will miss his side's quarter-final against Kerry. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

O'Donoghue has missed the last two games against Monaghan and Kildare because of a groin injury and it appears that it has not sufficiently repaired to feature in Sunday's second quarter-final.

Mayo have not released a 26-man squad so it remains to be seen if he is included there but the expectation is that he won't and will not now be involved.

Mayo make one change from their qualifier win over Kildare, Jordan Flynn coming in for Jason Doherty at half-forward but he is more likely to feature at midfield.

Flynn was out of action for more than eight weeks after a serious ankle injury picked up in the league final loss to Kerry but came off the bench for the Kildare game. Oisin Mullin and Paddy Durcan both missed the league final too but have since returned. Robbie Hennelly was also out that day but has since recovered from the knee injury he sustained during the league.

Kerry: S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; B O'Beaglaoich, T Morley, G White; D Moran, D O'Connor; D Moynihan, S O'Shea, S O'Brien; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney. Subs: S Murphy, T Brosnan, K Spillane, P Murphy, M Burns, J O'Connor, J Savage, G Crowley, D Roche, J O'Shea, S Okunbor.

Mayo: R Hennelly; L Keegan, O Mullin, E Hession; P Durcan, S Coen, E McLaughlin; A O'Shea, M Ruane; J Flynn, D O'Connor, C Loftus; J Carr J Carney, C O'Connor.



