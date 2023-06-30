GAA team news: Cork’s match winner Kevin O’Donovan starts against Derry

KEVIN O’Donovan, Cork’s match winner against Roscommon last week, has been promoted to the starting 15 for Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final clash with Derry in Croke Park.

A second-half replacement for Maurice Shanley, O’Donovan notched a 73rd-minute point in Páirc Uí Chaoimh to put John Cleary’s team into the last eight of this year’s championship.

He will wear the number five jersey in place of Luke Fahy, who suffered an ankle injury in that game and has been ruled out completely.

Brian Hurley played no part in the Roscommon win after suffering an ankle injury against Mayo, but he is part of the official Cork 26 for Sunday.

For Derry, Chrissy McKaigue returns to their defence having been left out of the recent victory over Clare as a precaution.

The vastly experienced Slaughtneil man slots in beside Eoin McEvoy and Conor McCluskey at the expense of Pádraig Cassidy.

Meanwhile, Tyrone management have kept faith with the same 15 that started last week’s 1-18 to 0-13 victory over Donegal in Ballybofey. Both Canavan brothers, Ruairí and Darragh, are once again included in the attack.

As expected, Rian O’Neill has come straight back into the Armagh team after serving his recent one-match suspension.

O’Neill was sent off for his role in an off-the-ball clash with Tyrone’s Cormac Quinn during the round robin meeting between the teams in Omagh.

The Crossmaglen man is selected at full-forward, with Ciarán Higgins dropping out the Armagh match-day panel.

Tiernan Kelly is included in the squad for the first time since their Ulster SFC opener against Antrim.

CORK (SF v Derry): M Martin; M Shanley, R Maguire, T Walsh; K O’Donovan, D O’Mahony, M Taylor; C Callaghan, I Maguire; B O’Driscoll, R Deane, K O’Hanlon; S Powter, S Sherlock, E McSweeney. Subs: P Doyle, C Kiely, T Clancy, D Cashman, P Walsh, C Jones, C Corbett, J O’Rourke, M Cronin, B Hurley, F Herlihy

DERRY (SF v Cork): O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, B Rogers; B Heron, P Cassidy, E Doherty; C McFaul, S McGuigan, N Loughlin. Subs: T Mallon, D Cassidy, N Toner, S Downey, L Murray, B McCarron, P McNeill, P Cassidy, C McGuckian, M Doherty, D Baker.

TYRONE (SF v Kerry): N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Quinn, M O’Neill, P Harte; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; C Meyler, R Canavan, K McGeary; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan. Subs: L Quinn, F Burns, A Clarke, N Devlin, R Donnelly, N Kelly, N McCarron, C McShane, S O’Donnell, J Oguz, N Sludden.

ARMAGH (SF v Monaghan): E Rafferty; P Burns., A McKay, A Forker; C O’Neill, C McCabe, C Cumiskey; C Mackin, B Crealey; J Duffy, R Grugan, S Campbell; C Turbitt, R O’Neill, A Murnin. Subs: S Magill, J McElroy, J Hall, J Kieran, O Conaty, S McPartlan, B McCambridge, R McQuillan, J Burns, C Mackin, T Kelly