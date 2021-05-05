GAA star Paul Flynn reveals football career was almost dashed by childhood accident

Former Dublin footballer Paul Flynn has revealed that he almost had his GAA career dashed before it even began due to a childhood accident.

Speaking on RTÉ Sport's We Become Heroes podcast, the six-time All-Ireland winner said he could have lost his leg when he was younger.

“I was 12 and I had an accident. I was staying at a friend's and we were running back to his house. The patio door was shut and I ran through the glass,” he said.

“The front door was open and the patio door was shut. The light was on. I couldn't see the handle and I ran straight through the patio door. I completely wrecked my left leg, lacerated right across the shin bone.”

Flynn said he was lucky that he didn’t have to have his leg taken off. When he was lifted up, his leg had caved in on itself, and there was an incredible amount of blood.

“I had to have an operation and they reattached all the muscles and the tendons and whatever they had to do in there,” said the Fingallians clubman.

“They did say I'd never play sport again.”

Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, and Flynn would go on to win four All-Stars with Dublin. However before that, he had to take time to recover.

“I didn't play for 18 months, built it all back up and then I went back and eased my way back into it and it was okay,” he said. “I had a lot of issues - and still do - with my left ankle as a result because there's not as much strength on that side of the leg to support it.”

He added that this was one of two moments in which his football career “could have gone either way”.

“Second one I think was when I didn’t make the minor panel when I was a first year minor, and I was kind of disappointed with that,” he said.

“It went on, they won Leinster and they got beaten by Laois in the final then. They had a really good team. But I didn’t make it.

“It was one of the things I always felt that was it then. I missed the boat. Those are two kinds of setbacks that they’re really nothing moments now, but back then they kind of are a big deal.”

Back in 2019, Flynn announced his retirement after a very successful football career with Dublin for 12 years.

Flynn currently serves as CEO of the Gaelic Players' Association, a post he will be stepping down from later this year.

Irish Independent