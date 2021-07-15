GAA round-up: Cork hit dramatic injury-time winner to beat Kerry while Dublin goals see off Meath

Cork 3-12 Kerry 3-11

A dramatic injury-time point from substitute Ciarán O’Sullivan propelled 14-man Cork into the EirGrid Munster U-20 football final against Tipperary after an exhilarating contest in Pairc Uí Chaoimh this evening.

Sean Quilter seemed to have ensured extra-time for Kerry when he made it 3-11 apiece deep into injury-time but the Rebels found one more burst of energy to secure a win that seemed certain at the second-half water break when they lead by 3-11 to 2-8.

However, a penalty from Paul O’Shea that he quickly followed with a point seemed to put Kerry into pole position, but they failed to take advantage of their extra man fully.

Cork led by 2-7 to 2-6 at the break with their goals coming from Jack Cahalane and the outstanding Conor Corbett. Kerry’s Darragh Lyne scored a goal and made a goal for Dylan Geaney as the two evenly matched sides brought the best out of one another.

Cork pushed on after the break, outscoring their great rivals by 0-4 to 0-1 on the resumption before Corbett, who pilfered 2-4 across the hour rifled home a goal that seemed to give Kerry a mountain to climb.

However, then came the penalty that saw Colm O’Donovan pick up his second yellow card and brought Kerry back to life.

That is, until Kilshannig’s O’Sullivan had the final say.

Scorers – Cork: C Corbett 2-4 (2f), D Buckley 0-3, J Cahalne 1-0, D Dorgan (f), A Walsh-Murphy, C Walsh, C O’Sullivan and C O’Hanlon 0-1 each.

Kerry: D Geaney 1-4 (4f), P O’Shea 1-2 (1-0 pen), D Lyne 1-0, S Quilter 0-2 (frees), C Hayes, K Falvey and R Ó Beaglaoich 0-1 each.

Cork – G Creedon; C O’Donovan, D Phelan, C McGoldrick; A Walsh-Murphy, T Walsh, D Cashman; B Hayes, E Cooke; C Corbett, J Cahalane, N Hartnett; D Dorgan, C Walsh, D Buckley. Subs: C O’Hanlon for C Walsh (29), S McDonnell for Dorgan (blood, 36-42), S O’Sullivan for O’Hanlon (inj, 38), E Nash for Dorgan (55), N Lordan for Phelan (inj, 55), C O’Sullivan for Cooke (60), D Holland for Walsh-Murphy (inj, 60).

Kerry – M Kelliher; C Moriarty, J McCarthy, O Fitzgerald; D Murphy, E O’Sullivan, E Clifford; D Lyne, S O’Brien; T Doyle, D Geaney, K Falvey; C Hayes, P O’Shea, R Ó Beaglaoich. Subs: S Quilter for Hayes (38), J Keneally for Doyle (38), A Dineen for Moriarty (47), P Darcy for Falvey (50), P Walsh for Ó Beaglaoich (58).

Ref - J Hayes (Limerick).

Leinster Under-20 FC Semi-Final

DUBLIN 4-7 MEATH 0-13

The Dubs were backboned by the team that reached last year’s All-Ireland decider but struggled for long spells against a wasteful Meath in this U-20 FC semi-final at Pairc Tailteann.

Two goals in the space of a minute early in the second half proved the real difference though as Dublin went 10 points clear at one stage.

However Meath, minus senior stars Cathal Hickey and Mathew Costello, fought tenaciously and reduced the deficit to three points in the closing stages. They should have been closer but wasted numerous scoring chances.

Dublin started in very positive fashion and Luke Ward forced a fine save from keeper Sean Brennan within 90 seconds. They didn’t have to wait long for the goal however, Luke Swan finishing to the net after Luke Murphy-Guinane’s initial effort was blocked by Brennan.

Boosted by that score and two ‘45s converted by Fionn Murray, Dublin led 1-5 to 0-2 at the end of a fragmented half.

Dublin seemed to be strolling to an easy win when Mark Lavin and Lorcan O’Dell both found the net in quick succession.

However with Diarmuid Moriarty and Luke Mitchell impressing, Meath responded to the challenge and were just a goal in arrears entering the closing stages.

Their revival was halted by Dublin’s fourth goal from Adam Fearon in added time.

SCORERS – Dublin: M Lavin 1-3 (1f), L Swan, L O’Dell, A Fearon 1-0 each, L O’M Murray 0-3 (2 ’45), , L Murphy-Guinane 0-1

Meath: L Mitchell 0-6 (5f), D Moriarty 0-4. J Flynn 0-2 ’45, N Finnerty 0-1.

DUBLIN – J Turley; C Tyrrell, A Rafter, B Millist; R Dwyer, A Waddick, M Lestrange; M O’Leary, A Fearon; M Lavin, L O’Dell, L Murphy-Guinane; F Murray, L Swan, L Ward. Subs – S Forker for O’Leary (h-t), C Chawke for Murphy-Guinane (37), C Walsh for Ward (48), S O’Driscoll for Lestrange (54), D O’Dowd for Murray (60).

MEATH – S Brennan; J O’Hare, H O’Higgins, C Farrelly; A Chinchilla, C Harford, O McCloskey; S Coffey, J Flynn; N Smullen, N Finnerty, L Kelly; B O’Hanlon, P Sheridan, D Moriarty. Subs – L Mitchell for O’Hanlon (22), E Frayne for Smullen, C Hawdon for Kelly (both h-t), C Quigley for McCloskey (45), C Caulfield for Harford (54).

REF: F Smyth (Offaly)





Tipperary 0-11 Waterford 0-9



Tipperary reached a first Munster Under 20 Football final since 2015 after edging out Waterford in a well-contested semi-final at Semple Stadium.

Waterford started in confident fashion and raced into a four-point lead after seven minutes with Padraig Fitzgerald, Niall McSweeney (two), and Aaron Ryan kicking well-worked scores from play. It took Tipp nine minutes to trouble the scoreboard through captain Sean O’Connor who added a second before Padraig Fitzgerald restored Waterford’s three-point lead at the first water-break.

The Deise didn’t score in the second quarter as Tipp dominated possession, but they struggled to break down a solid Waterford defence while goalkeeper Ben Kirwan made an excellent save to deny Emmet Butler. Kevin Grogan converted the subsequent 45 and Ryan Walsh followed from play as Tipp were back on par at 0-5 apiece at half time.

Seamus Fitzgerald nudged Waterford back in front before Tipp took their first lead after 36 minutes following a Cathal Deeley free. They stretched it to three when Waterford captain Niall McSweeney spent ten minutes in the sinbin. The Deise dug in and a third Fitzgerald point brought them back within one but late points from Tipp captain Sean O’Connor to bring his personal tally to six, saw the home side prevail.

SCORERS – Tipperary: S O’Connor (3f) 0-6; K Grogan (‘45’ and f) 0-2; C Cadell, R Walsh and C Deeley 0-1 each.

Waterford: P Fitzgerald 0-3; T O Connell (f) and N McSweeney 0-2 each; Seamus Fitzgeald, A Ryan 0-1 each.

Tipperary: C Scully; S Daly, T Condon, B McKeown; E Butler, B O’Connor, L Kennedy; C Deeley, K Grogan; J Holloway, R Walsh, C Cadell; M O’Connor, B Kehoe, M O’Connor. Subs: C McGrath for Kehoe (25); B Comerford for M O’Connor (HT); J Duncan for Holloway (52); C English for Walsh (52);

Waterford: B Kirwan; S Boyce, K Taylor, L Fennell; A Ryan, C Foley, R Elliffe; O Geoghegan, C Walsh; P Fitzgerald, N McSweeney, T Dalton; Seamus Fitzgerald, T O’Connell, DJ Kiely. Subs: S Walsh for Geoghegan (21); J Power for Dalton (36); Sam Fitzgerald for Kiely (43); H Griffin for McSweeney (52); E Behan for Seamus Fitzgerald (60+4).

Ref: J Ryan (Cork)





Offaly 1-11 Westmeath 1-09

Offaly deservedly qualified for a Leinster U20 football final showdown with Dublin after a hard-earned win against Westmeath in ideal conditions for football in Mullingar.

The sides were tied at just 0-1 each when Cormac Egan blasted the ball to the net in the 12th minute. A superb point from the hard-working Devin Hill reduced the deficit to 1-1 to 0-2 before the first water break.

Both teams were guilty of poor shot selection, but Hill brought the crowd to their feet in the 25th minute with a wonderful individual goal. Full forward Bryant scored four of Offaly’s points (two of them from frees) in the first half. Ben McGauran converted a difficult placed ball with the last kick of the half, and Offaly led by 1-5 to 1-3 at the interval.

Two evenly-matched teams were all-square again at the second water break (1-8 each). However, a brace of frees from Bryant, either side of a great point under pressure by Aaron Kellaghan, put Offaly three clear. All that Westmeath could muster in a tense final period was another point from a McGauran free.

Scorers – Offaly: J Bryant 0-7 (4fs), Cormac Egan 1-1, A Kellaghan, K O’Neill, C Delaney (f) 0-1 each.

Westmeath: B McGauran 0-5 (4fs), D Hill 1-1, S Fleming (m), L Moran, J Torpey 0-1 each.

Offaly: S O’Toole; F Dempsey, K Dolan, L Pearson; R Egan, J Furlong, A Brazil; E Cullen, M Tynan; Ciaran Egan, C Flynn, C Donoghue; Cormac Egan, J Bryant, A Kellaghan. Subs: Subs: C Delaney for Tynan (inj., 10), K O’Neill for Ciaran Egan (38), T Hyland for Dempsey (43), H Plunkett for Kellaghan (inj., 60).

Westmeath: S Martin; J Gahan, C Drumm, Ciaran Daly; E Gaffney, D Seery, M Byrne; J Murtagh, Ciaran Daly; S Fleming, B Kelly, K O’Sullivan; J Torpey, B McGauran, D Hill. Subs: Subs: L Moran for O’Sullivan (28), S Baker for Murtagh (h-t), S O’Connor for Kelly (37), J McDonnell for Byrne (49), K Ruzzle for Ciaran Daly (corner back).

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois)