GAA reveals Hawk-Eye unavailable for today’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

The Hawk-Eye screen during the second period of extra-time of the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final match between Armagh and Monaghan at Croke Park in Dublin

The GAA has taken the decision to stand down Hawk-Eye once again, the score detection technology used in Croke Park, after an issue developed during the Monaghan v Armagh All-Ireland quarter-final yesterday.

It is the second time in successive years that it has been pulled for a big Sunday afternoon football programme.

Umpires at the Hill 16 end called for Hawk-Eye when a point attempt from Micheal Bannigan was too close to call for them.

But the technology did not able to generate the flight of Banningan's shot - which looked to have stayed outside the posts from the Hogan Stand side - to a sufficiently accurate level and after a long delay the shot was declared wide.

The GAA has stated this morning that a review will take place this week to get the bottom of why an "operator error" occurred.

Hawk-Eye difficulties are becoming a growing concern for Croke Park now.

In last year's All-Ireland semi-final a point from a free by Galway's Shane Walsh was deemed wide by Hawk-Eye when it was clear from TV cameras that it had curled inside an upright.

After consultation through half-time with referee Brendan Cawley the score was added and Galway started the second half level, 0-4 each, with Derry.

The use of Hawk-Eye comes with considerable expense and is only available in Croke Park and Semple Stadium. But it has been involved in some very big decisions and has not been short of controversy.

A GAA statement confirmed the precautionary measure. "During the Armagh v Monaghan game yesterday the Hawkeye score detection system returned a ‘data unavailable’ message.

"The GAA requested an explanation from Hawkeye who concluded that the message was a result of operator error.

"The GAA is happy that the system review confirmed the on-field decision by the referee taken at the time.

"However, the GAA has decided to stand down the use of the system today to allow Hawkeye to undertake a more thorough review in the coming week."