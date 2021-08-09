GAA refixes Kerry v Tyrone All-Ireland SFC semi-final for Saturday August 21 with final rescheduled for September 4

A general view of the GAA's Croke Park headquarters, as the association has announced the rescheduling of the All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone

The GAA has confirmed the postponement of Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone, with the knock-on effect of a delay in this year’s football final.

The decision, arising from an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in the Tyrone squad, had been widely anticipated since the weekend.

A statement from Croke Park revealed: “The GAA’s CCCC has today confirmed that Sunday’s GAA football semi-final meeting of Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park will not take place as originally scheduled and will now be played on Saturday August 21 at the same venue (time to be confirmed).

“This decision was taken following a status report received by the GAA relating to positive Covid cases in the Tyrone panel.

“This change will necessitate the GAA football All-Ireland final being re-arranged to take place on Saturday, September 4.

"The GAA football U20 final meeting of Offaly and Roscommon will proceed as planned at Croke Park at 1.30pm on Sunday with the same permitted attendance.

“The GAA will continue to liaise with the appropriate Government departments and officials to discuss the practicalities of having these revised fixtures included under the statutory instrument that has facilitated the increased attendances of recent weeks.

“The GAA will also be working with the LGFA around the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland junior final scheduled for Croke Park on September 4,” the statement concludes.

The Tyrone camp has been beset by Covid problems since before the Ulster final, with joint-manager Feargal Logan and four players unable to attend the provincial decider against Monaghan, on Saturday week last.