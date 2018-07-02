GAA president John Horan has stated that he wants to end the practice of fixing concerts or non-GAA events in Croke Park during July and August.

GAA president wants to end Croke Park concerts in July and August and Kildare WILL have home advantage if they make Super 8s

Next Sunday's Leinster hurling final replay takes place at Semple Stadium in Thurles as Michael Bublé is hosting a concert at GAA headquarters.

It's not the first time an event at Croker has affected fixtures. In 2014, Kerry and Mayo's All Ireland semi-final replay was staged in Limerick because there was an American Football game at HQ.

Speaking ahead of the Round 4 qualifier draw this morning on RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland, Horan said: "Unfortunately plans are made way in advance in terms of signing contracts for concerts but it is certainly something that I want to change, that the months of July and August will have no non-GAA events taking place in Croke Park. Going forward I would like to see that change."

He also confirmed that if Kildare overcome Fermanagh in their Round 4 qualifier this weekend, they will play Galway in Newbridge in the Super 8s despite St Conleth's Park only having a capacity of 8,200.

"No matter who the opposition are, it is in rule that each team in the Super 8s will get a home game. That was agreed in Congress and we won't be turning our back on that," he added.

Horan also said that he felt the GAA would be stronger for last week's 'Newbridge or nowhere' controversy.

"I'm sorry that such a situation did develop that one of our national committee's locked horns with one of our county boards.

"At the end of the day, we did find a resolution and the game went ahead and I think we'll have learned lessons and going forward we'll be stronger for the experience."

Online Editors