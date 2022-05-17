GAA president Larry McCarthy says there have been ‘no further discussions’ about Croke Park in Euros bid

In attendance at the launch of the 2022 Táilteann Cup, at Croke Park are back row, from left, Kevin Maguire of Westmeath, Evan O’Carroll of Laois, Darragh Foley of Carlow, Niall Murphy of Sligo, Teddy Doyle of Tipperary, Killian Clarke of Cavan, Mark Diffley of Leitrim, Dean Heal of Wicklow, Conor Stewart of Antrim. Front row, from left, Mickey Quinn of Longford, Martin O’Connor of Wexford, Conor Murray of Waterford, Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy, Declan McCusker of Fermanagh, Johnny Moloney of Offaly and Barry O’Hagan of Down. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

GAA president Larry McCarthy has said there has been “no further discussions” about Croke Park being used as part of the Euro 2028 bid at the launch of the Tailteann Cup yest

“We have said we have helped, and that is the extent of it. There have been no discussions beyond that.”

With its own All Stars style awards scheme, a contribution towards a team holiday for the winning county and a commitment from Croke Park to market the competition, McCarthy also insisted he has ‘no doubt’ the Tailteann Cup will be a success.

County football has consistently resisted the introduction of tiers but at the launch of the inaugural tournament in Croke Park yesterday which featured players from all of the participating counties with the exception of London and New York, the sentiments were overwhelmingly positive.

Both semi-finals and the final will be shown by live RTE while it was also confirmed that GAAGo will stream a preliminary round game, a round one encounter as well as two quarter-finals which will be available to both domestic and international markets. A team of the week will be chosen while one game from each round selected for special promotion.

“That’s a good way of putting it, relief,” McCarthy said. “But excitement as well, in terms of what we can do with it, and how it can help counties. We’ve had the tiered approach in hurling for years. And now we’re going to try it in football. And I’ve no doubt it will be as successful.”

“The draw this morning put teams of equitable standard together. And there’s potential for some team to grab this by the scruff of the neck and march through the summer and have a great summer with it. But if they were still with the qualifying, it could have been for instance Waterford being pulled out against Mayo. And that would have been demoralising for Waterford on one level.

“So it’s the fact that it’s become tiered, become like the league, to a certain extent, because everyone says the league is a very good competition. It’s our secondary competition. But that gives me a confidence about the whole thing. And I think playing in high summer as well, that’s going to excite people.”

McCarthy explained that the GAA took the decision to regionalise the competition was based on the idea of using local rivalries to help generate interest. And he defended the decision to not put the Tailteann cup on the same weekend as the Sam Maguire final.

“It would have kept a lot of clubs out of action for an extra two weeks. The two teams that get into the final, and arguably the semi-finals as well, because you’d have to bring them forward.

“So we decided, that no, we would do it… But also, putting something up against the All-Ireland final, it’s not going to get the spotlight it deserves perhaps. Given that this is the first year, it’s a new competition, we wanted it to be a standalone as much as possible. The two All-Ireland finals are like the Super Bowl. They drown everything, don’t they?”

McCarthy confirmed that the conversations with the LGFA and Camogie Association with mergers are ongoing.

“We have began discussions with them, had conversations with them. I have said that the middle tier is the one that is going to be the most challenging, the provincial councils and county boards essentially in all three,” he said.

“We have discussions with the man who amalgamated the golf, because they had the same sort of structure. So, those talks have been going on and we are constantly in discussions.”

“But in terms of real movement on it, there hasn’t been given that all three of us are in the middle of our championship seasons.”