GAA president insists Croke Park will investigate reports of overcrowding at Tailteann Cup semi-finals

GAA president Larry McCarthy has said the association will investigate reports of overcrowding at Sunday's Tailteann Cup semi-finals in Croke Park.

A number of fans took to social media to report issues moving around the stadium for the double-header that saw Antrim take on Meath and Down face Laois.

McCarthy was present in Croke Park but wasn't aware of issues while in the stadium. He reported that the Lower Hogan Stand and the Davin Stand were open to supporters, along with the premium area.

“No I wasn’t witness to anything,” McCarthy told RTE Radio. “You’re right I was there, one brilliant game, one not so great game. But I mean there was 17,500 people there in an 82,000 seat stadium so its difficult to see how there was congestion.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 26th June

"But we’ll certainly look at it this morning I can assure you.”

“The lower Hogan was open and the premium section was open and it was general admission so you could sit anywhere essentially. And we openrd up the Davin as well as the crowd came in to give people plenty and plenty of room.”

McCarthy also insisted the GAA was content with how the new football championship structure had performed this year.

“(There’s been) a lot more games for all of the teams throughout the course of the championship and you know teams are building nice momentum for themselves and doing well. It's been very, very good.”