The debate about the future of the All-Ireland series is a déjà vu experience for me.

It reminds me of when I was involved in drawing up a plan for the future of rural Ireland.

There are striking similarities between the campaigns to save rural Ireland and reforming the All-Ireland Football Championship.

Though most of the people who live in rural Ireland are not involved in farming, it is simply not possible to divorce the future of farming from the future of rural Ireland.

Any coherent plan has to address what happens both inside and outside the farm gate.

But at the outset of my mission to help rural Ireland, I was instructed, in fact make it warned, not to stray ‘inside the farm gate’. It was simply off-limits.

Likewise, in the debate over the future of the All-Ireland the provincial championships were the taboo topic. The message was ‘don’t go there’.

The second thing which struck me when I got involved in the politics of rural development was the attitude of the various state bodies and civil servants.

In my naivety I expected they would all be singing off the same hymn sheet.

Well, I got a rude awakening at my first meeting. They all had different agendas and priorities.

Afterwards I expressed my annoyance to Phil Hogan, the minister in charge at the time.

He reminded me forcefully that civil servants are like full-backs in football: their first priority is to mind their own patch.

Guess what? All these traits were in evidence before and during the special Congress when it came to talk about reforming the championship.

The GPA, the provincial councils, county chairmen and central delegates were primarily concerned with protecting their own patch.

Few were really interested in producing a proper plan to revamp the All-Ireland series.

Instead they came up with soundbites, which in many instances were exaggerated.

Offaly chairman Michael Duignan, for example, suggested that voting down Proposal B would see county players walk away from the game.

It was an alarming comment, but it wasn’t backed up by evidence.

Podge Collins, who plays for Clare, said the system had to change because it wasn’t working for 90 per cent of the players. I can see where he is coming from.

But let’s be blunt – a so-called ‘Shangri-La’ championship, where every team has parity and has a realistic chance of winning, doesn’t exist in any sport and won’t happen in the GAA either.

Colm O’Rourke wrote that selfishness ruined a real chance for change. Of course, he has a point.

However, many of those who supported Proposal B did so only because it wasn’t quite as bad as the current system.

Surely the GAA’s best minds can do better than coming up with a version of Hobson’s choice.

So, what must be done now? For starters, GAA president Larry McCarthy and director-general Tom Ryan have to be more proactive.

Granted, they finally intervened in the debate a few days before Congress.

But it was pretty late in the day for them to be making their views known on such a crucial topic.

Even worse, their endorsement of Proposal B was fairly tepid.

I’m very disappointed there hasn’t been a word from them since the evening of the GAA Congress. The president and director-general have to drive this agenda now.

But let’s challenge a few more narratives which were trotted out during the debate.

I’m sick and tired of the argument that the tiered championship in hurling is the reason for the so-called golden era in the game and is the cure for football’s ills as well.

By and large, the bad hurling teams are still bad – the average sides remain average.

There is little evidence that the tiered structure has helped improve the standard.

At best, most teams are standing still.

After a couple of false starts we will have the Tailteann Cup in football next year.

This is an acid test of the GAA’s attitude and respect for its weaker brethren.

Here are the key questions:

Will the Tailteann Cup be marketed aggressively? Will the GAA seek a high-profile sponsor for it?

Will games be played as curtain-raisers to the Sam Maguire matches with the final being played on the All-Ireland bill?

Will there be a separate All-Star scheme for the competition?

Let’s say I’m not holding my breath. Just look at how the secondary championships in hurling are treated.

Essentially, they are nothing more than a box-ticking exercise.

Take a few examples. This year’s Nicky Rackard Cup final between Mayo and Tyrone was played as a curtain-raiser to the Ulster final between Tyrone and Monaghan in Croke Park.

At best, there was a 100 people in the stadium for the throw-in to the hurling final.

There was live coverage of the game on TG4.

However, the fly in the ointment was that the All-Ireland quarter-final between Waterford and Tipperary was being shown on a different channel at the same time.

The Lory Meagher final between Fermanagh and Cavan was also shown on TG4 later that evening. But the second half coincided with live TV coverage on Sky Sports of the Liam MacCarthy quarter-final between Cork and Dublin.

So, players from the weaker football counties ought to be wary of promises made about the Tailteann Cup.

My ‘fans’ on social media accused me of being pro-Kerry for writing that I welcomed the decision not to pass Proposal B.

Let’s put that argument to bed. I don’t wear a Kerry hat when I’m writing this column.

For the record, I agree that the provincial championship is flawed and it’s wrong that Kerry are virtually guaranteed a place in the last eight of the All-Ireland series every year.

For all its faults though, I believe it would be a retrograde step to cut the link between the provincial championships and the All-Ireland series.

It would be flushing more than a century of tradition down the toilet.

All the evidence suggests that derby matches in provincial championships remain more attractive to fans than any league games.

But there is a more compelling reason why I want to see the provincial championships kept.

They represent the best chances of championship success for the majority of counties.

Only 19 counties have ever won an All-Ireland senior title. Since 1960, only 11 counties have got their hands on the Sam Maguire trophy.

Yet in the provincial championships, Fermanagh and Wicklow are the only two counties never to have won a title.

Twenty-two counties have won provincial football titles in the last 30 years.

In Ulster four counties (Tyrone, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan) have won the title in the last six years.

At U-20 level, seven counties have secured provincial wins since 2007 and there have been four different All-Ireland minor winners in the last four seasons.

In Leinster the senior championship is obviously lopsided, with Dublin winning every title bar one since 2005.

But it’s a different picture at under-age level with three counties winning U-20 titles in the last four seasons, while at minor level Meath and Kildare have won three each and Dublin have won one in the last seven seasons.

Three Connacht counties have won senior titles in the last five years; three counties have won the U-20 title in the last four seasons, while there have been four different winners of the minor title in the last four years.

Finally, in Munster there have been three different winners at senior level in the last nine years; likewise, there have been three different winners at U-20 level in the last seven years, and three different winners in the minor grade in the last 11 years.

My message is that even at senior level the provincial championships are not as uncompetitive as some commentators would suggest.

Indeed, compared to other sports, they are vibrant competitions, particularly at under-age level.

But having made my case for the retention of the provincial championships, I also accept there is a need for the All-Ireland series to be reformed.

It’s time to get off the fence and make some hard choices.

I wish I had a silver bullet which would resolve all the issues. Unfortunately, I don’t.

I’m in favour of a league-based All-Ireland series with a link to the provincial championships being maintained.

Having the top-16 counties compete for the Sam Maguire Cup, with the rest involved in the Tailteann Cup is worth exploring.

Personally, I would like to see the counties in the bottom half play in a series of round-robin games, with the two finishers being rewarded with a place in the Sam Maguire Cup.

Former London GAA manager Ciarán Deely has come up with what I believe is the best formula for a new-look championship.

Its simplicity is striking. As he pointed out himself, he was able to put it all in a few tweets.

The Deely Plan is:

Retain the pre-season tournaments to be played over three weekends in January. Reformat the divisions in the Football League reverting to the old Divisions 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B system. Play the provincial championships and the league concurrently during February, March, April and May. The top-four teams in Division 1A and 1B, the two teams in Division 2A and 2B and the provincial winners (or runners-up if the provincial winners have already qualified through the league) play in the Sam Maguire. The other 16 counties play in the Tailteann Cup. The knockout stages in both competitions be played in June and July.

Right now, there is an element of ‘Nero fiddles while Rome burns.’

The GAA hierarchy needs to lead on this.

Forget about the usual suspects who sit on committees.

Let’s go outside the box and recruit the best brains in the GAA to come up with a plan in time for February’s Congress.

There was a suggestion during the week that former Dublin boss Jim Gavin be one of them. Now that would be a start!