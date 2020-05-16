| 12.6°C Dublin

GAA must balance risk and reward of return - otherwise they face sporting irrelevance

Eamonn Sweeney

GAA president John Horan cast doubt over the prospect of games returning while social distancing measures remain in place. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

The rapturous response given to John Horan’s statement that there would be no GAA games until social distancing is no longer necessary suggested its implications had not been fully thought through.

If we’re to take the outgoing president’s words at face value, they’d seem to mean that not only will there be no football or hurling in 2020 but there won’t be any in 2021 either and 2022 might be touch and go as well.

Then there were the 22 per cent of players who told a Club Players Association survey that they won’t be returning until a vaccine for Covid-19 has been found. Another 21 per cent said they were uncertain about whether they’d come back. Which means over 40 per cent of the country’s hurlers and footballers might well have played their last game.