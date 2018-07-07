GAA match tracker: Place in Super 8s at stake as Tyrone look for first ever championship win over Cork

Independent.ie

Round four of the football qualifiers start today and we have three exciting ties to look forward to.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/gaelic-football/gaa-match-tracker-place-in-super-8s-at-stake-as-tyrone-look-for-first-ever-championship-win-over-cork-37090751.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37090994.ece/2a90f/AUTOCROP/h342/ty.jpg