GAA match tracker: Place in Super 8s at stake as Tyrone look for first ever championship win over Cork
Round four of the football qualifiers start today and we have three exciting ties to look forward to.
At 3pm we have Roscommon vs Armagh, followed by Tyrone vs Cork (5pm) and Kildare vs Fermanagh (7pm). Follow the action in our match tracker:
Online Editors
