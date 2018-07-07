Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 7 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Sweden SWE 1

Switzerland SUI 0

REPORT

Colombia COL 1 (3)

England ENG 1 (4)

AET

Uruguay URY 0

France FRA 2

REPORT

Brazil BRA 1

Belgium BEL 2

REPORT

England ENG 2

Sweden SWE 0

REPORT

Russia RUS 0

Croatia CRO 0

Ongoing

GAA match tracker: Kildare looking to push on from Mayo victory as they face Fermanagh

Kildare manager Cian O'Neill
Kildare manager Cian O'Neill
Tiernan McCann of Tyrone in action against Ruairi Deane of Cork
30 June 2018; Tyrone manager Mickey Harte during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Cavan and Tyrone at Brewster Park in Enniskillen, Fermanagh. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Round four of the football qualifiers start today and we have three exciting ties to look forward to.

At 3pm we have Roscommon vs Armagh, followed by Tyrone vs Cork (5pm) and Kildare vs Fermanagh (7pm). Follow the action in our match tracker:

Online Editors

