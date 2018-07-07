GAA match tracker: Kildare looking to push on from Mayo victory as they face Fermanagh

Independent.ie

Round four of the football qualifiers start today and we have three exciting ties to look forward to.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/gaelic-football/gaa-match-tracker-kildare-looking-to-push-on-from-mayo-victory-as-they-face-fermanagh-37090751.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37091347.ece/b945c/AUTOCROP/h342/killieee.jpg