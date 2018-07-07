GAA match tracker: Kildare looking to push on from Mayo victory as they face Fermanagh
Round four of the football qualifiers start today and we have three exciting ties to look forward to.
At 3pm we have Roscommon vs Armagh, followed by Tyrone vs Cork (5pm) and Kildare vs Fermanagh (7pm). Follow the action in our match tracker:
Online Editors
