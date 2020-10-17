GAA inter-county restart suffers early blow as Leitrim concede game to Down due to 'greater health situation'

Inter-county football and hurling is set to resume this weekend. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The GAA's big inter-county restart suffered a blow on Saturday morning when Leitrim GAA confirmed they are conceding today's Division 3 fixture against Down in Newry due to a "lack of playing numbers available to travel."

The decision means Leitrim are on the verge of relegation to Division 4 a years after getting promoted. They remain hopeful of fulfilling their final fixture against Tipperary.

"Unfortunately, due to the greater health situation that has gripped the country, Leitrim GAA has found itself having to concede our Allianz League encounter versus Down today," the Leitrim statement read.

"A number of players are awaiting test results and unavailable to travel. Other factors also prevented further players from being available, considering this greater health situation, and in this course of action, we must respect this situation.

"In summation, we are unable to field a team. We are living through very difficult times in an ever-increasing pandemic situation.

"Leitrim GAA is acutely aware of the efforts that have been made to get the inter-county season up and running.

"However, on this occasion, we cannot fulfill this fixture which is regrettable. We are hopeful that our situation will have resolved itself before next weekend's fixture versus Tipperary."

With Down awarded a walkover, the Ulster side can potentially seal promotion to Division 2 next weekend when they face neighbours Louth.

Online Editors