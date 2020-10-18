GAA in a Covid world: 'You're asking fellas to restrict the number of friends they have'

The Dublin team make their way to the pitch for the second half of their match against Meath

GRANTED, it was a small sample size.

But if Saturday’s fare is any sort of accurate indicator, the inter-county season may just be the sort of sporting distraction we crave, compulsive viewing for those of a GAA inclination over an Irish winter, longer and bleaker than any other.

On Saturday evening in Parnell Park, Dublin and Meath arrived in masked huddles.

They conducted their pre-match and half-time regimen in different parts of the ground.

The echoes of their calls (“just kick the f***ing thing” – as Niall Scully implored Mick Fitzsimons late in the second half) reverberated around the old ground.

But the standard of play was admirably high, perhaps surprisingly so given the lengthy of competitive layoff, and the commitment was resolute.

“I think players by their nature are resilient,” Dessie Farrell noted afterwards.

“You’ve just got to compartmentalise it. They’re aware of it. And they do all they can to be vigilant, to protect themselves and protect their families.

“We’re very conscious of that. Yeah, this doubt hangs over you constantly. But there’s nothing you can do but embrace it and be grateful for every day you get to come and play again.”

Farrell was appointed Dublin manager in a frenzy of unexpected news back in December.

That was 311 days before he got to oversee just his sixth competitive game in charge.

In between, there was a long expanse of time in which he had access to players, no official tasks in his role.

“It was just assess and stay in contact,” he explained.

“That contact, even though it was mostly over Zoom or video contact, it’s not the same thing but it’s still important nonetheless.”

According to the results of the GPA’s survey, some 24% of inter-county players do not wish to proceed with this year’s inter-county season.

Yet to the best of their knowledge, none of them are part of either.

“It’s a very serious situation,” McEntee noted.

“And health has got to be number one priority. My only slight concern is that it’s putting a little bit extra pressure on players, this idea that it’s up to them to keep up the morale of the country.

“I don’t think it’s quite that simple. I think it’s important everybody knows how important football is. But at the same time, we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do.

“Whatever the rules are and whatever decision is made by the government and the GAA, we’ll abide by it.”

“I’m sure I’m speaking for all players in every county in this regard,” he went on, “but you’re asking fellas to restrict the number of friends they have. Basically.

“You’re asking to limit the number of people they see. You’re asking them to keep their distance from loved ones. They come to training togged out. They spend little or no time in the dressing-room, (always) with a mask on.

“They jump into gear and they drive home without showering. The county board are very good and everyone is making it as possible for them, but at the same time it’s hard.”

What was abundantly clear in Parnell Park on Saturday was that both counties – management, players and boards – had gone to great lengths to make this unique inter-county season both safe and feasible.

And that it would in the circumstances, be a body blow to the wider Irish sporting community were they fall within heightened restrictions over the coming days or weeks.

“Look, there has been a lot about Covid-19 and the increase in numbers and the trajectory of the virus in the last two weeks or so. So it’s always going to give cause for concern,” Farrell noted.

“But I’m hoping this weekend was a success for the GAA. It’s very difficult to manage this. The goal posts keep shifting, week to week. And please God, everyone gets through it well."

