GAA football championship: Fermanagh shock Monaghan in Ulster semi-final as Kerry and Galway return to action
Monaghan take on Fermanagh this afternoon in the first Ulster football semi-final. Follow all the action in our live blog:
Online Editors
Michael Verney Eoin Donnelly was the Fermanagh hero with his injury-time goal the decisive score as Rory Gallagher's men dumped red-hot favourites Monaghan out of the Ulster SFC to book their first provincial...
Dermot Crowe They looked a sorry sight, the Kerry players, as they loaded onto the coach on Jones Road on August 26 last, a few sipping bottles of beer in the evening sunshine ahead of the long journey home.
Joe Brolly Anto Finnegan came to Celtic Park for the match last Sunday. We went for drink beforehand on the sound basis that it is no longer possible to watch a Derry match sober. As far as Anto is...
