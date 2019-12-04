GAA fixtures taskforce propose radical changes to All-Ireland football championship

Radical changes in the organisation of the All-Ireland football championship have been proposed by the Association's Fixtures Calendar Review taskforce whose 63-page report has been launched in Croke Park by GAA President John Horan.

GAA members will be asked to decide between two new formats or retain the status quo in terms of how inter-county football is organised.

Option 1: Four provincial championships each consisting of eight teams, split into two groups of four. Games would be played in a round robin format. Final league positions in these groups would determine further progress in the All-Ireland series.

This option would entail a re-drawing of existing provincial boundaries. It is likely that one team from Ulster and one from Leinster would participate in the Connacht championship with two other teams from Leinster joining the Munster series.

However, the report does not specify how the counties would be chosen, though it is likely to be based on league performances.

The league would be played as usual during the spring months.

Conor Cox of Roscommon celebrates with supporters following his side's victory during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Roscommon at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Option 2: A switch in the Allianz Football league to the summer months with results in the competition determining which teams qualify for the All-Ireland quarter finals. A new look provincial championship would be played in February/March.

In Munster and Connacht, all six participating counties would be involved in the round robin while in Leinster and Ulster there would be two groups each consisting of five teams - one county from Leinster would play in the Ulster series.

Following the round robin format the top teams in Connacht and Munster would progress straight to their respective provincial finals with the second and third placed teams meeting in the semi-finals.

In Leinster and Ulster, the top two teams in each group would meet in semi-finals with the winners advancing to the finals.

However, the provincial series no longer by a qualifying event for the All-Ireland series. Instead the top four teams in Division 1 in the summer based National League would quality for the All-Ireland quarter-finals along with two teams in Division 2.

The top teams in Division 3 and 4 along with the third and fourth placed sides in Division 2 go into preliminary quarter-finals.

All other counties are eliminated, though there would be a Tier 2 championship for other teams in Division 3 and 4.

But GAA President John Horan said this proposal wasn’t set it stone and counties might prefer to allow the top six teams in Division 1 to qualify for the All-Ireland series and this could be accommodated by increasing the number of preliminary quarter-finals

In the event of either of these proposals been adopted the All-Ireland hurling and football finals would revert to a September date – they would be played on consecutive weekends - but the number of club-only weekends would increase from the present 12 to 15.

Under the proposals, New York would be effectively excluded from the championship but the taskforce suggests that the Exiles would play the Tier 2 winners in a tournament game in the autumn.

Inter county training would not start back before December 1 while it is recommended that 16 teams would be the maximum number of teams allowed in senior and intermediate club championships.

A key recommendation is the creation of a new Oversight Unit that would see four full-time Fixtures Analysts – one in each province – who would assist counties in planning club fixtures programme.

This new Oversight Unit would have responsibility for helping to ensure clubs had more access to their county players and Horan indicated that this Unit would have power to take sanctions against counties who broke the rules.

The report is in favour of the current All-Ireland senior hurling championships format, but it recommends to the Hurling Development Committee examine the possibility of increasing the number of counties in the Munster and Leinster series from five to six teams.

The taskforce was chaired by ex-senior Civil Servant Eddie O’Sullivan. The Club Players Association officially withdrew from the taskforce before the publication of the final report.

The proposals will be distilled further at a series of workshops throughout the country and the key proposals will be voted on at a special Congress in April/May of next year.

