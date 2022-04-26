GAA fine-tuning details of All-Star scheme for Tailteann Cup

Niall Carew's Carlow are one of seven counties already confirmed for this year's Tailteann Cup. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Thr Tailteann Cup is set to be handed its own player awards scheme along the lines of the All-Stars.

The GAA are in the process of finalising the details surrounding the competition, including how the winners will be chosen.

Other issues surrounding a contribution towards a team holiday for the tournament’s winning county are also being discussed.

The move comes as the new competition looms into view with the first round down for decision on May 28/29. There will be a preliminary round a week earlier if required to bring the number of competing teams to 15, with New York set to join at the quarter-final stage.

The Tailteann Cup represents another attempt to integrate a second championship tier into senior inter-county football.

A previous incarnation, the Tommy Murphy Cup, failed to capture the imagination of counties involved and survived for just five seasons from 2004 to 2008.

The teams eligible to compete this season are Division 3 and 4 counties – as per their standing at the conclusion of this year’s national leagues – who fail to make their respective provincial football finals.

As it stands, seven counties (Fermanagh, New York, London, Carlow, Offaly, Laois, Antrim) are confirmed Tailteann Cup participants but, after his side’s Leinster SFC defeat to Louth, Carlow manager Niall Carew said he was in favour of the competition but also stated that “Croke Park have a big job to sell it to players”.

RTÉ will broadcast both semi-finals and the final live but the scheduling of the competition has also come in for criticism in some corners.

The first round is on the same weekend as the four provincial football finals, while former Mayo footballer Kevin McStay was critical of the decision not to play the Tailteann Cup final on the same weekend as the All-Ireland final.

“There is no justifiable reason not to have the Tailteann Cup on as the curtain-raiser (to the All-Ireland final) and you could have the minor final on earlier if you wanted,” he said.