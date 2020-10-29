GAA community rallies around Graham Geragthy after Meath legend falls ill

Graham Geraghty is to undergo surgery after falling ill. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The GAA community is rallying around Graham Geraghty after the Meath great took ill this week.

Geraghty (47) was admitted to Beaumont hospital and is set to undergo an operation Thursday.

Well wishes have flooded in from around the GAA world over the past 24 hours from former teammates and opponents as well as from clubs around the country.

Married with four children, Geraghty won All-Irelands in 1996 and as captain in 1999 under Sean Boylan. He also picked up three Leinster titles and two All Star awards.

"The football community are wishing Graham well, he's in Beaumont at the moment," former Meath star Bernard Flynn told the Mirror.

"The amount of good wishes that myself and other friends of Graham have received on his behalf is overwhelming. It's a time now for his family.

"We roomed together for the Ireland v England game for two nights in February, and the fun and craic we had, and we've had a few meet ups since.

"All our prayers are with Graham, Amanda and their kids."

Online Editors