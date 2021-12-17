GAA committee to approve two inter-county football fixtures proposals ahead of January 22 Central Council meeting

The GAA's Management Committee has formally approved two fixtures proposals to be sent to counties in the coming days for discussion ahead of a January 22 Central Council meeting that will ultimately decide the potential shape of a future inter-county football season.

As illustrated on Independent.ie earlier today, the two proposals have been left standing after a number were considered by the new task force, set up by GAA president Larry McCarthy, to follow on from the October Special Congress.

A 'red' plan is largely based on proposal B that got 50.7 per cent of the Special Congress vote, well short of the 60 per cent majority required.

But this variation is now enhanced and allows for provincial championship winners and finalists getting a two point/one point bonus in a subsequent league which would revert to 1A/1B/2A/2B instead of the current 1/2/3/4, removing the 'team six' issue that arose during the debate before Special Congress.

Essentially the sixth-placed team in Division One would have lost out on a playoff place under that format while five teams from lower divisions would have advanced.

There is also a facility to play the provincial finals later in the season than what was allowed for in the original plan.

The 'green plan' is loosely based on former president Sean Kelly's proposal from some years back.

The football league will start the inter-county season, followed by snap provincial championships through April and into May with the winners and beaten finalists in each of the four provinces being seeded one and two in a 16-team All-Ireland round robin after that.

The other eight places will come from the top placed league teams that don't include provincial finalists.

A preliminary quarter final will feature second and third placed teams from those round robin groups playing off for All-Ireland quarter-final places with the group winners making All-Ireland quarter-finals direct.

A Tailteann Cup, also round robin for the remaining teams will take place correspondingly.

In a statement the GAA said the task force's guiding principles were to "raise standards by providing more games at an appropriate level for all teams, but especially Developing Counties retain any positive aspects of the current structures where possible; ensure meaningless games/dead rubbers are kept to a minimum; fit the available calendar footprint; retain current number of opportunities to win a trophy and give all teams a chance of winning Sam Maguire; be easy to understand and have public acceptance."

There will be initial briefings next week for county and provincial officers with further briefings due in January.