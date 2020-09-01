AT times I let my emotions get the better of me – particularly when it comes to Gaelic football.

Recently, I felt like I was in heaven after watching another classic performance from All-Ireland club champions Corofin.

On the other hand, I’m still grieving the hour I will never get back after watching a Down championship match involving last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Kilcoo and Mayobridge.

I believed that the example set by Jim Gavin and similar like-minded GAA coaches meant that the days of massed defences and ‘possession is king’ football were as dead as the dodo.

Unfortunately, the followers of the football philosophy espoused by the likes Rory Gallagher, Kevin Walsh, Turlough O’Brien and Steven Poacher are still in existence.

Their modus operandi was all over the Kilcoo v Mayobridge encounter. Sadly, they are not the only two clubs that believe in this failed experiment. There are lots of clubs who cling to what I call the failed North Korean football model.

Don’t get me wrong the commitment, attitude and fitness levels of the players were exemplary. Kilcoo’s Jerome Johnston scored a cracking goal and a game of football eventually broke out in the second half.

But, for the life of me, I cannot understand why Kilcoo were so defensive. In the Johnston brothers and Conor Laverty, they possess three top-class forwards.

Instead of allowing them play near the opposition goals – the trio spent much of the game tracking back in defence.

The fatal flaw in this formula was evident in the second half when Mayobridge, despite having to chase the game, kept players back and played ‘keep ball’.

There is a different way. When Kevin Walsh was manager of Galway, forwards of the calibre of Damien Comer, Shane Walsh and Ian Burke were expected to track back and cover in defence.

Since Pádraic Joyce took over, they’ve operated up front all the time and the ball is moved quickly into them. The results have been spectacular.

Arguably, Galway were the most exciting team in the league last spring and topped Division 1 when the competition was suspended due to Covid-19.

What was particularly depressing about the first half of the Kilcoo v Mayobridge game was the number of times players in possession passed the ball backwards.

I thought my eyes were deceiving me, so I watched the first half again and counted the back passes. There were an astonishing 102 – 77 by hand and 25 by foot. I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.

The root of the problem is that defensive play is easy to coach. It involves bringing bodies back and blocking spaces.

Coaching forward play requires tactical nous – something which many coaches operating at club level haven’t a clue about.

As a result, the teams they coach don’t have an attacking plan to stretch the opposition’s defence.

All their play is slow and laboured and takes place in front of the defenders. There is no attempt to try and play around the defenders or get into the pockets of space behind the defensive line.

I spent 16 years wearing the No 12 jersey for Kerry, so I know something about wing-forward play.

It baffles me when I see wing-forwards tearing up and down the sideline for much of the game.

In theory they are bringing width to the attack and are an outlet for kick-outs. And I imagine their GPS stats are top-notch, because of all the running and sprinting they do. But, frankly, the role they fill is about a useful as an ashtray on a motorbike.

Channels

They merely recycle the ball – usually backwards along the sidelines. Defenders don’t bother coming out of their positions in the central channels to challenge. Why? The majority rarely come off the line and run at the defence.

And as for coming off the line and kicking a point from 40 metres – dream on.

GAA coaches should look at how Jurgen Klopp or Bayern Munich’s Hans-Dieter Flick set up their teams to put pressure on opponents deep in their own half.

Klopp calls it ‘gegenpressing‘ – it lets you win the ball nearer to the opponent’s goal, where it’s only one pass away from a very good opportunity.

It is far more effective than retreating in numbers and allowing the opposition to walk the ball up the field.

As Bruce Lee once said if you spend too much time thinking about a thing you will never get it done.