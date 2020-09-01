| 17.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA clubs clinging to failed 'North Korean' football model should look to Klopp's 'gegenpressing' for inspiration

Pat Spillane

Jurgen Klopp&rsquo;s side clocked up 99 points last season in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA) Expand

Close

Jurgen Klopp&rsquo;s side clocked up 99 points last season in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

Jurgen Klopp’s side clocked up 99 points last season in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

PA

Jurgen Klopp’s side clocked up 99 points last season in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

AT times I let my emotions get the better of me – particularly when it comes to Gaelic football.

Recently, I felt like I was in heaven after watching another classic performance from All-Ireland club champions Corofin.

On the other hand, I’m still grieving the hour I will never get back after watching a Down championship match involving last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Kilcoo and Mayobridge.

Related Content