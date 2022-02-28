| 4.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA causing a storm over ridiculous fixture schedule

Pat Spillane

Galway v Wexford went ahead in Pearse Stadium Expand

Close

Galway v Wexford went ahead in Pearse Stadium

Galway v Wexford went ahead in Pearse Stadium

Galway v Wexford went ahead in Pearse Stadium

There is a Groundhog Day feeling about today’s column.

Of course, I accept the GAA has no control over the weather.

Related Content

Privacy