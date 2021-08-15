GAA announces Saturday August 28 as new date for Kerry-Tyrone clash with final moved to September 11

Kerry and Tyrone will square off in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final on Saturday August 28 at Croke Park. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The GAA has confirmed that the second All-Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone has been deferred by a further week and will now take place on Saturday August 28.

Consequently, the All-Ireland final between the winners and Mayo has been pushed by a further week to Saturday September 11.

The decision comes as Tyrone continue to deal with a Covid outbreak in their squad in recent weeks and it follows an intense series of talks between all the affected counties over the weekend.

Earlier Kerry had cleared the way for the decision when they indicated their willingness to change.

In their statement the GAA confirmed that "following receipt of additional medical information from Tyrone GAA and subsequent deliberations with the relevant parties today, the GAA can confirm the second semi-final involving Kerry and Tyrone will now take place on Saturday August 28 with the winners proceeding to a final meeting with Mayo two weeks later on September 11.

"This revised schedule has been finalised with the integrity of the championship in mind and to ensure that Kerry were not denied a semi-final outing.

"The GAA would like to acknowledge the co-operation of all of the counties still involved in the championship and it looks forward to working with the government to finalise these arrangements."

The communication from Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy on the issue opened the prospect of a new schedule.

The decision leaves the Association open to criticism over the impact on clubs in the remaining counties waiting to start their championships and the refusal last year to give Sligo more time after they suffered a Covid outbreak and had to forfeit their Connacht semi-final with Galway.

But on medical advice Tyrone's Management Committee, in discussion with the senior team management, indicated over the weekend that they are not in a position to fulfil next Saturday's refixture because it would be unsafe for the players.

Tyrone joint-manager Fergal Logan has indicated that one member of their squad has required hospitalisation due to Covid.

The game now looks set to be pushed out until Saturday week, August 28, with an All-Ireland final on Saturday September 11.

Murphy said the county had taken cognisance of Tyrone's situation and had discussed the situation with their senior team management.

"Following on from yesterday’s announcement by Tyrone GAA, I have met with the Kerry senior football management team and with other connected parties to discuss the matter in detail and to issue a considered response," he said.

"Kerry is a proud GAA county, rich in the tradition of Gaelic Games which is deeply ingrained in all our clubs and communities. Every All-Ireland title that Kerry has won, has been hard-earned after a tough competitive campaign and we expect this year to be no different," Murphy added.

"We empathise with Tyrone who find themselves in this situation as a result of Covid-19 but would also point out the resultant knock-on challenges that our team, management and supporters are encountering. We find ourselves in a very difficult situation not of our making. We have explicitly followed all Covid protocols and we have taken every precaution to protect our players and management."

"The confusion and uncertainty surrounding our semi-final meeting with Tyrone has undoubtedly hindered our planning and preparation and has also been a very challenging time for our loyal clubs and supporters, many of whom had made travel and accommodation arrangements for next weekend," Murphy added in the statement.

"Notwithstanding this and having considered every possible aspect of the situation, our overarching wish is to ensure that the All Ireland semi-final against Tyrone is played at the earliest possible opportunity. On that basis, we have conveyed our position to national GAA earlier today and now await their deliberations and decision.

"Covid-19 has impacted hugely on everyone over the past year and a half and in the spirit of sportsmanship and collegiality, we feel that this offer will afford the National CCCC the best opportunity to arrive at an agreeable and acceptable solution in very difficult circumstances for all concerned."

Mayo manager James Horan did not offer a strong opinion on the All-Ireland final date in the immediate aftermath of last night's win over Dublin but a further week would leave his team without a game for four weeks. Their opponents will have just a two-week build up.

However with injuries to Oisin Mullin and Eoghan McLaughlin they could appreciate the extra time now being afforded to them.