GAA announce throw-in times for first games in All-Ireland SFC group stages

Kerry's David Clifford in action against Mayo's Oisín Mullin during last year's championship. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The first Sam Maguire Cup qualifiers will take centre stage on Saturday week with Kerry and Mayo fixed for Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney at 3.0pm.

An hour earlier at 2.0pm at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare will host Donegal, the first game in the new-look 'tier one' All-Ireland series.

The third game of the round-robin series will feature Galway and Tyrone in Salthill at 5.15pm with Sligo and Kildare meeting in Markievicz Park on Sunday, May 21 at 2.30pm.

The Munster and Connacht finalists are out first on the weekend after next with the Leinster and Ulster finalists having home advantage for their first-round games on the weekend after, Saturday/Sunday May 27/28.

The Kerry/Mayo and Galway/Tyrone games will be shown on GAAGO while the Leitrim/Fermanagh Tailteann Cup game in Páirc Sean MacDiarmaida will also feature on GAAGo at 6.0pm on Saturday week.

The second round of Tailteann Cup fixtures for the weekend after next have also been released.

Tailteann Cup second round

Saturday, May 20

Group 1

London v Cavan, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 2.0

Laois v Offaly, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7.0

Group 2

Waterford v Meath, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 6.30.

Group 3

Carlow v Limerick, Netwatch Dr Cullen Park, 3.0

Longford v Wicklow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 5.0

Group 4

Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5.30

Leitrim v Fermanagh, Avant Money Páirc Sean, Mac Diarmada Carrick-on-Shannon, 6.0, GAAGO

Sunday, May 21

Group 2

Tipperary v Down, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1.45